Patriots cut punter Jake Bailey

Patriots punter Jake Bailey ended the 2022 season filing a grievance over a suspension the team handed him, and now he’s starting the 2023 league year out of work.

The Patriots released Bailey today.

That’s going to make the result of the grievance process particularly interesting: Bailey’s contract guaranteed him $2.115 million in 2023, but the Patriots will likely claim that the guarantee is voided because they suspended him at the end of the 2022 season.

Bailey’s suspension apparently stemmed from a disagreement between the player and the team about whether Bailey was ready to return from injured return and start playing again. Bailey had his worst season in 2022, and he may contend in the grievance process that the suspension was a pretext for the Patriots to get out of paying him his guaranteed money.

Regardless, Bailey will now hit free agency and try to sign on with another team, while likely continuing the grievance process with his old team.

  1. What a collapse. All pro a couple years ago to one of the worst punters in the league the last couple of years.

    With an offense in flux the team needs better production at the position.

  2. Talk about screwing up your career. All Pro to nice contract, to completely ruining yourself.

  6. But why did he stink? Was it his injury he tried playing through or something else entirely?

  8. Angel Valle says:
    March 10, 2023 at 6:02 pm
    His punting dam near won sb 53 ,thanks for the memories Jake .

    Ryan Allen was the Patriots punter in Super Bowl 53.

