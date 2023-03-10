Raiders to re-sign Brandon Parker

Getty Images

The Raiders are keeping one of their own for 2023.

Per Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Raiders are re-signing offensive lineman Brandon Parker.

A third-round pick in 2018, Parker has spent his entire career with the Raiders. He re-signed with the club on a one-year deal last offseason but missed all of 2022 with an injury suffered in the team’s first preseason game.

Parker has appeared in 54 games with 32 starts. He made 13 starts in 2021 when the Raiders finished 10-7 and went to the postseason for the first time since 2016.

He is a candidate to play right tackle for Las Vegas in 2023.