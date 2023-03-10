Rams officially release Leonard Floyd, seven others

Posted by Charean Williams on March 10, 2023, 5:00 PM EST
The Rams made outside linebacker Leonard Floyd‘s release official. They announced they released Floyd on Friday along with seven others.

The team also waived tight end Roger Carter, defensive back T.J. Carter, receiver J.J. Koski, tight end Jared Pinkney, receiver Jaquarii Roberson, receiver Jerreth Sterns and defensive end Brayden Thomas.

Floyd, 30, spent three seasons in Los Angeles. He made 29 tackles, 59 quarterback hits and 184 tackles in 50 games. He had at least nine sacks in each of those three seasons, highlighted by a career-high 10.5 in his first season with the Rams in 2020.

In 2022, he started all 17 games and totaled a team-high nine sacks, plus 59 total tackles. Floyd had 9.5 sacks, a career-high 70 total tackles and an interception in 17 games in 2021 while helping the Rams win Super Bowl LVI.

It is unclear whether the Rams are using the post-June 1 designation on Floyd. They will take a $19 million cap hit in dead money with only $3 million in cap savings if they don’t.

A post-June 1 designation would save the Rams $15.5 million in cap space with a $6.5 million dead cap hit in 2023.

  1. Can we all agree that the Rams didn’t actually win that Lombardi? This is more like a short term rental; they basically “air-bnb’d” a SB win…

  4. Gold Blooded says:
    March 10, 2023 at 5:03 pm
    Can we all agree that the Rams didn’t actually win that Lombardi? This is more like a short term rental; they basically “air-bnb’d” a SB win…

    nope.

  6. There are plenty of teams that would go all in for a title, and the Rams went for it, and accomplished their goal. Now they gotta clean house, and find a way to build another winner. It’s going to be a long process

  7. Floyd would make a great rotational player for a team like the Steelers who already have two good edge rushers but need depth. But my guess is that Floyd doesn’t see himself as anything other than a full time starter though.

  8. Welcome to Seattle. Bobby will be happy to show you around and introduce you to the fellas.

