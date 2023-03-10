Report: Bengals won’t tender RFA Mitchell Wilcox

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 10, 2023, 11:54 AM EST
NFL: SEP 25 Bengals at Jets
Getty Images

The Bengals are going to let one of their young tight ends hit the open market.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Cincinnati will not tender pending restricted free agent Mitchell Wilcox.

Wilcox has been with the Bengals since signing with the club as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He appeared in 15 games with one start in 2021, mainly playing special teams.

In 2022, he increased his offensive playing time and was on the field for 45 percent of the unit’s snaps. He caught just 17 passes for 139 yards with one touchdown.

Wilcox also played 56 percent of Cincinnati’s special teams snaps in 2022.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.