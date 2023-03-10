Report: Eagles give Darius Slay permission to seek trade

Posted by Josh Alper on March 10, 2023, 10:25 AM EST
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

The Eagles may be losing James Bradberry as a free agent next week and their other starting cornerback could be on the move this offseason as well.

Dianna Russini of ESPN reports that the team has given Slay permission to talk to other teams about a trade. The report notes that the Eagles still hope to find a way to keep Slay in the fold.

A new contract would probably be the route to making that happen. Slay is headed into the final year of his current deal with a $17 million base salary and a cap hit of just over $26.1 million.

Slay came to the Eagles in a 2020 trade with the Lions and he’s played 48 games with them over the last three seasons. He made a pair of Pro Bowls while recording 166 tackles, seven interceptions, and two forced fumbles. He returned one interception and both fumbles for touchdowns. Slay also started all four of the team’s playoff games the last two years.

Bradberry is joined by several other key free agents on defense, so it was shaping up to be an offseason of major change in Philadelphia already. A Slay trade would make for an even bigger shift for the NFC champions.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Report: Eagles give Darius Slay permission to seek trade

  1. Be interesting to see if Slay simply said if the Eagles bring in Patricia in any capacity he’s out, and the Eagles are intent on doing so.

  3. If Matt Patricia joins the Eagles, you can be sure that Slay will be long gone regardless of any $$$

  4. Yikes, with Jalen getting a giant contract soon they will need to really choose wisely.

  8. Overrated. It’s why Patricia fleeced the Eagles. These players think they are better than they are and have enormous egos for no reason.

    That contract is brutal. Cap hit 26 mil in 2023. 32 years old. Anyone trading for him and extending him is a certified moron.

  10. Slay is overpaid and Patricia isn’t joining the birds. The Eagles are built in the trenches. All defense in first round.

  11. Slay: I don’t like Matt Patricia – Eagles: The door is down the hall on the right.

  12. Even Howie Roseman, who I think is the best executive in the game, has his hands full this year. Thank goodness for that #10 overall pick. Btw, they dont HAVE to extend Hurts this year…even though they probably should. I wouldnt play games with him.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.