Report: Eagles give Darius Slay permission to seek trade

The Eagles may be losing James Bradberry as a free agent next week and their other starting cornerback could be on the move this offseason as well.

Dianna Russini of ESPN reports that the team has given Slay permission to talk to other teams about a trade. The report notes that the Eagles still hope to find a way to keep Slay in the fold.

A new contract would probably be the route to making that happen. Slay is headed into the final year of his current deal with a $17 million base salary and a cap hit of just over $26.1 million.

Slay came to the Eagles in a 2020 trade with the Lions and he’s played 48 games with them over the last three seasons. He made a pair of Pro Bowls while recording 166 tackles, seven interceptions, and two forced fumbles. He returned one interception and both fumbles for touchdowns. Slay also started all four of the team’s playoff games the last two years.

Bradberry is joined by several other key free agents on defense, so it was shaping up to be an offseason of major change in Philadelphia already. A Slay trade would make for an even bigger shift for the NFC champions.