Posted by Josh Alper on March 10, 2023, 10:59 AM EST
A report on Friday morning said the Eagles have given cornerback Darius Slay permission to seek a trade has been followed up by others that indicate that permission did not come because Slay is set on leaving the Eagles.

According to multiple reports, Slay did not ask the Eagles for a chance to find a new place to play. It appears that the development is tied to Slay’s contractual situation.

Slay is headed into the final year of his current contract and is set to make $17 million with a cap hit of just over $26.1 million. A new deal would bring down that cap hit, but Friday’s development would seem to be a sign that any talks on that front have not been productive.

Slay would likely be looking for a new deal from a new team as well, so the chance to speak to other clubs could lead to movement that leads to Slay staying in Philly rather than moving on this offseason.

5 responses to “Reports: Darius Slay didn’t ask Eagles for a trade

  1. He’s 33 and is owed 26 million in 2023. LOL

    Who would want that and give him a new deal. Roseman really screwed up that franchise with the contracts and how they all are old and came due at once.

    Yikes!

  2. They asked him to restructure or get cut. He didn’t obligate, so they are allowing him to seek a trade. Seems like a simple explanation.

  3. mykelane says:
    March 10, 2023 at 11:33 am
    They asked him to restructure or get cut. He didn’t obligate, so they are allowing him to seek a trade. Seems like a simple explanation.

    —————–

    This guy has been kinda dumb from day 1. It’s why Patricia got rid of him. Not going to tolerate dumb, selfish players with inflated opinions of themselves who can’t be coached.

  4. Slay will be gone, as well as most his cap hit this offseason. The Eagles are trying to reform their defense with younger players due to the fact that Hurts will be extended with a big deal. Most teams have a strong veteran offense or defense, but rarely both!

