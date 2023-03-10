Ryan Poles found someone to go “above and beyond” in trade for No. 1 overall

Posted by Josh Alper on March 10, 2023, 5:47 PM EST
SPORTS-FBN-BIGGS-COLUMN-TB
Getty Images

When Peter King spoke to Bears General Manager Ryan Poles for this week’s Football Morning in America, there was a lot of discussion about trading the first overall pick in this year’s draft and one topic was when the team might pull the trigger.

Poles told King that teams would “have to go above and beyond” in order to get the Bears to make a trade before the start of free agency while adding that he thought teams in need of a quarterback might feel the need to make something happen as soon as possible in order to ensure they got what they want. The Panthers obviously agreed with that view.

Poles pulled the trigger Friday when he agreed to a deal that will send the pick to Carolina for the No. 9 pick, the 61st pick, a 2024 first-rounder, a 2025 second-rounder, and wide receiver DJ Moore. Picking up Moore also checked a box that Poles talked about at the Combine.

“There are some scenarios to add players as well, which gives us clarity for what we need to add in the draft,” Poles said, via USAToday.com.

The timing also allows the Bears clarity for free agency because adding Moore at the top of the wide receiver depth chart should impact the players they’re going to be pursuing next week.

9 responses to “Ryan Poles found someone to go “above and beyond” in trade for No. 1 overall

  2. Truthfully I think that was a fair price. Look at how things went down in Indy at the QB position, if they have that guy they believe in then that is a small price to pay in my opinion. Reich knows this might be his last chance as a head coach, and it looks like he is learning from his mistakes. He is supposed to be a QB guru, let’s see what he does with a kid he handpicked instead of being a retirement home and reformatory for misfit boys.

  3. Good trade by the Bears, and weird decision by the Panthers given the lack of a sure deal at QB in this class.

  5. touchback6 says:
    March 10, 2023 at 5:47 pm
    Wow. Poles unprofessionally rubbing it in Carolina’s face.

    Typical useless troll comment.
    No one rubbed anything anywhere. Poles looked for another team to step up with a strong offer. Carolina did and I consider this a win/win scenario. Both teams got what they were looking for.

  7. Of course Claypool was going to kickstart their passing game when they traded for him, too.

  8. What a haul for the Bears. IMO the trade without Moore was fair, so getting him puts this way over the top.

  9. This is a great trade for the Bears ONLY if Fields improves a lot.
    Otherwise the Bears will need a QB in a few years when Fields rookie contract is up.
    The Bears should probably have drafted a QB, not traded the pick.
    They would have 2 bites at the apple: Fields improves or the new QB is a good QB.

