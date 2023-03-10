Saints re-sign special teams captain J.T. Gray

Getty Images

Saints special teams captain J.T. Gray will remain in New Orleans.

The Saints and Gray have agreed to a three-year contract that has a $2.4 million signing bonus and total value of $9.6 million, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Gray’s listed position is safety, but he played only 28 defensive snaps last season. But he was on the field for 310 special teams snaps and that’s where he provides value to the Saints.

The Saints are currently over the 2023 salary cap and will still need to make some moves to get under the cap before Wednesday, but that isn’t stopping them from keeping some soon-to-be free agents in place.