Sean McVay says he’s committed to Rams for years to come

As the 2022 season ended, Sean McVay was contemplating stepping down as the Rams head coach.

After winning Super Bowl LVI to cap the 2021 season, the Rams went 5-12 — the worst finish for a defending champion.

McVay ultimately elected to remain with Los Angeles for 2023. And he told reporters on Friday that it wasn’t a one-year decision.

“You want to make sure you’re making a decision … for years to come,” McVay said in a pre-free agency video conference, via Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com. “I’m committed to not having this become ‘a story’ every year. I don’t take that lightly.”

Since becoming the Rams head coach in 2017, McVay has compiled a 60-38 record with a 7-3 postseason record. The Rams have been to a pair of Super Bowls, winning one.

When McVay arrived, the Rams hadn’t had a winning season since 2003 and hadn’t put together a .500 season since 2006. McVay referenced that first year in addressing his mentality heading into what could be a challenging 2023.

“We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us,” McVay said, via Greg Beacham of the Associated Press, “but similar to when we first got here in 2017, we’re excited about rolling up our sleeves and getting to work and figuring out how we can be as competitive as possible.”

After going 4-12 in 2016 — their last year under head coach Jeff Fisher and interim head coach John Fassel — the Rams went 11-5 and won the NFC West in McVay’s first year of 2017.

9 responses to “Sean McVay says he’s committed to Rams for years to come

  2. Great young coach, but I can absolutely see him jumping to TV in less than 5 years. He decided not to earlier last year, but that will change.

  3. What a waste of time this team has been. A one-year rent-a-dynasty, trophy bought and paid for, but the most forgettable placeholder of a mercenary team and nothing that adds to the narrative of great, storied NFL teams.

    We could have had the first SB win by the Bengals, we could have had Brady or Rodgers getting a career-capping ring, we could have had a lot of things but we got the most boring outcome possible.

  7. Love this guy! The Rams have some work to do but they have the right guy for the job.

  9. How many years of cellar-dwelling in the NFC West will it take to bring real heat onto McVay. Les Snead will probably be the fall guy first in that hypothetical scenario. Do they have… 3 years before then need to win earn at least a Wild Card berth? Or is that timeline too generous?

