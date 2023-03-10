Vikings to release Adam Thielen on Friday

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 10, 2023, 10:02 AM EST
The Vikings are moving on from longtime receiver Adam Thielen.

Thielen will be released on Friday, according to multiple reports.

There was some thought that Thielen could restructure his deal to remain with Minnesota in 2023. He was slated to carry a $20 million cap hit.

But instead, Thielen will have a clean break and become a free agent. Because he’s being released, Thielen will be eligible to sign with any team immediately instead of when the new league year begins next week.

Thielen ends his time with the Vikings No. 4 on the franchise’s all-time list with 6,682 receiving yards, No. 3 with 534 receptions, and No. 3 with 55 touchdown receptions.

If the Vikings release Thielen with a post-June 1 designation to spread out the cap hit, they’d save $13.4 million against the cap in 2023 with $6.6 million in dead money.

8 responses to “Vikings to release Adam Thielen on Friday

  1. Sad to see him go, but totally understandable. Just please don’t sign with the Packers.

  3. This is when the business side of things sucks. AT19 was always a class act on and off the field. One of my favorite Vikings ever. Wishing him nothing but the best. Thank you for the memories Adam.

  5. Sad to see him go, But it is a business, and all about making wise decisions regarding players, and spending money.
    I wish him all the best.
    I’m sure he will be picked up very soon.

  7. I suppose it’s possible Thelen was more banged up last season than we understood, but it’s just as likely he is now at least one season past his prime and on the wrong side of 30 to be productive target.

  8. The Vikings are the best run organization in the NFL. This is another example of the Vikings organization playing chess while everyone else is playing checkers

