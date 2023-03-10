Vikings waive Cameron Dantzler

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 10, 2023, 3:02 PM EST
Chicago Bears v Minnesota Vikings
Getty Images

The Vikings have elected to part ways with another player on Friday.

Minnesota announced the club has waived cornerback Cameron Dantzler.

A third-round pick in the 2020 draft, Dantzler appeared in 10 games with nine starts in 2022. He recorded 50 tackles with three for loss, five passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Dantzler missed the practice week of Minnesota’s postseason game due to a personal matter and was inactive for the loss to the Giants.

By letting Dantzler go, the Vikings will save $2.7 million against the salary cap.

In three seasons, Dantzler has appeared in 35 games with 26 starts. He has three career interceptions for 17 passes defensed.

Permalink 18 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

18 responses to “Vikings waive Cameron Dantzler

  2. Well this one is certainly a surprise, but not a mind blowing one. He’s been decent but inconsistent and injured. Probably use the money this saves to resign Shelley to something like a 3 year 8-10 million deal

  4. Another wasted draft pick. Hard to restock the talent cupboard when you miss like this in the draft.

  5. Guess we’re drafting defense only. Getting Cine and Booth healthy on the field together would go a long way this year too.

  6. Piece by piece it is crumbling down. I have lost track of all the Vikings that have been cut or have asked for their release. 3rd Round Pick. Nice one.

  7. No one can draft DBs like the Minnesota Vikings. It’s like they have the Midas Touch or something. Here’s to Queasy keeping up the tradition for many years to come.

  8. Cleaning house…..BUT they cannot just cut Harrison Smith. I’d prefer they trade/cut Cook & ZaDarius Smith but not #22!!

  9. There’s more to this story than saving money on the cap. He was a starting cornerback on his rookie deal for a team that needs cornerbacks. That personal matter during the playoff week must have been something that soured the team on him.

  13. Not overly surprising. The Vikings do have quite a few promising CBs on the roster.

  14. Really inconsistent player who probably doesn’t fit Flores’s plan. Not surprised and not upset seeing as you never knew what Cam was going to show up from week to week.

  17. Surprising now that we don’t have a corner under contract except for the injured Booth and 2nd year player Evans. We’ve been down this road before when we lost Rhodes and Waynes the same year. It did not go well.

  18. He was in Zimmer’s doghouse all the time and there were issues last year that were never disclosed. I think there’s more to this than we know.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.