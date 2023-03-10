Vikings waive Cameron Dantzler

Getty Images

The Vikings have elected to part ways with another player on Friday.

Minnesota announced the club has waived cornerback Cameron Dantzler.

A third-round pick in the 2020 draft, Dantzler appeared in 10 games with nine starts in 2022. He recorded 50 tackles with three for loss, five passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Dantzler missed the practice week of Minnesota’s postseason game due to a personal matter and was inactive for the loss to the Giants.

By letting Dantzler go, the Vikings will save $2.7 million against the salary cap.

In three seasons, Dantzler has appeared in 35 games with 26 starts. He has three career interceptions for 17 passes defensed.