2023 NFL Draft order: Complete list of every pick from Round 1 through Round 7

The 2023 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 27 with the Carolina Panthers set to make the first overall selection after a blockbuster trade with the Chicago Bears. After a disappointing last season which included the firing of head coach Matt Rhule, new hire Frank Reich looks to jumpstart the Panther’s rebuild. With the most logical choice at first overall being quarterback, Reich and the Panthers organization look at the top choices of the draft: Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Kentucky’s Will Levis and Florida’s Anthony Richardson look promising.
While it is almost certain that the Carolina Panthers will choose one of the above listed quarterbacks, other top prospects in this years draft include: Georgia’s Jalen Carter, Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr, Illinois’s Devon Witherspoon, Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson, and Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
This year’s draft will be held in Kansas City’s famous Union Station. The 2023 NFL Draft begins with Round 1 on Thursday, April 27 before Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday, April 28 and Rounds 4-7 on Saturday, April 29. Below are all 259 picks and traded selections in all seven rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft, including compensatory picks (denoted with an asterisk *). Check out additional 2023 NFL Draft coverage including analysis, and more here.
2023 NFL Draft Order
Round 1
1. Carolina Panthers from Chicago Bears
2. Houston Texans
3. Arizona Cardinals
4. Indianapolis Colts
5. Seattle Seahawks from Denver Broncos
6. Detroit Lions from Los Angeles Rams
7. Las Vegas Raiders
8. Atlanta Falcons
9. Chicago Bears from Carolina Panthers
10. Philadelphia Eagles from New Orleans Saints
11. Tennessee Titans
12. Houston Texans from Cleveland Browns
13. New York Jets
14. New England Patriots
15. Green Bay Packers
16. Washington Commanders
17. Pittsburgh Steelers
18. Detroit Lions
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 Pick 21 – Choice Forfeited (Miami Dolphins)
21. Los Angeles Chargers
22. Baltimore Ravens
23. Minnesota Vikings
24. Jacksonville Jaguars
25. New York Giants
26. Dallas Cowboys
27. Buffalo Bills
28. Cincinnati Bengals
29. New Orleans Saints from San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos
30. Philadelphia Eagles
31. Kansas City Chiefs
Round 2
32. Pittsburgh Steelers from Chicago Bears
33. Houston Texans
34. Arizona Cardinals
35. Indianapolis Colts
36. Los Angeles Rams
37. Seattle Seahawks from Denver Broncos
38. Las Vegas Raiders
39. Carolina Panthers
40. New Orleans Saints
41. Tennessee Titans
42. Cleveland Browns
43. New York Jets
44. Atlanta Falcons
45. Green Bay Packers
46. New England Patriots
47. Washington Commanders
48. Detroit Lions
49. Pittsburgh Steelers
50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51. Miami Dolphins
52. Seattle Seahawks
53. Chicago Bears from Baltimore Ravens
54. Los Angeles Chargers
55. Detroit Lions from Minnesota Vikings
56. Jacksonville Jaguars
57. New York Giants
58. Dallas Cowboys
59. Buffalo Bills
60. Cincinnati Bengals
61. Chicago Bears from Carolina Panthers from San Francisco 49ers
62. Philadelphia Eagles
63. Kansas City Chiefs
Round 3
64. Chicago Bears
65. Houston Texans
66. Arizona Cardinals
67. Denver Broncos from Indianapolis Colts
68. Denver Broncos
69. Los Angeles Rams
70. Las Vegas Raiders
71. New Orleans Saints
72. Tennessee Titans
73. Houston Texans from Cleveland Browns
74. New York Jets
75. Atlanta Falcons
76. New England Patriots from Carolina Panthers
77. Miami Dolphins from New England Patriots
78. Green Bay Packers
79. Indianapolis Colts from Washington Commanders
80. Pittsburgh Steelers
81. Detroit Lions
82. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
83. Seattle Seahawks
84. Miami Dolphins
85. Los Angeles Chargers
86. Baltimore Ravens
87. Minnesota Vikings
88. Jacksonville Jaguars
89. New York Giants
90. Dallas Cowboys
91. Buffalo Bills
92. Cincinnati Bengals
93. Carolina Panthers from San Francisco 49ers
94. Philadelphia Eagles
95. Kansas City Chiefs
96. Arizona Cardinals *
97. Washington Commanders *
98. Cleveland Browns *
99. San Francisco 49ers *
100. New York Giants from Kansas City Chiefs *
101. San Francisco 49ers *
102. San Francisco 49ers *
Round 4
103. Chicago Bears
104. Houston Texans
105. Arizona Cardinals
106. Indianapolis Colts
107. New England Patriots from Los Angeles Rams
108. Denver Broncos
109. Las Vegas Raiders
110. Atlanta Falcons from Tennessee Titans
111. Cleveland Browns
112. New York Jets
113. Atlanta Falcons
114. Carolina Panthers
115. New Orleans Saints
116. Green Bay Packers
117. New England Patriots
118. Washington Commanders
119. Minnesota Vikings from Detroit Lions
120. Pittsburgh Steelers
121. Jacksonville Jaguars from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
122. Kansas City Chiefs from Miami Dolphins
123. Seattle Seahawks
124. Baltimore Ravens
125. Los Angeles Chargers
126. Cleveland Browns from Minnesota Vikings
127. Jacksonville Jaguars
128. New York Giants
129. Dallas Cowboys
130. Buffalo Bills
131. Cincinnati Bengals
132. Carolina Panthers from San Francisco 49ers
133. Chicago Bears from Philadelphia Eagles
134. Kansas City Chiefs
135. New England Patriots *
Round 5
136. Chicago Bears
Round 5 Pick 2 – Choice Forfeited (Houston Texans)
137. Buffalo Bills from Arizona Cardinals
138. Indianapolis Colts
139. Denver Broncos
140. Cleveland Browns from Los Angeles Rams
141. Las Vegas Raiders
142. Cleveland Browns
143. New York Jets
144. Las Vegas Raiders from Atlanta Falcons
145. Carolina Panthers
146. New Orleans Saints
147. Tennessee Titans
148. Chicago Bears from New England Patriots from Baltimore Ravens
149. Green Bay Packers
150. Washington Commanders
151. Seattle Seahawks from Pittsburgh Steelers
152. Detroit Lions
153. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
154. Seattle Seahawks
155. San Francisco 49ers from Miami Dolphins
156. Los Angeles Chargers
157. Baltimore Ravens
158. Minnesota Vikings
159. Atlanta Falcons from Jacksonville Jaguars
160. New York Giants
161. Dallas Cowboys
162. Indianapolis Colts from Buffalo Bills
163. Cincinnati Bengals
164. San Francisco 49ers
165. New Orleans Saints from Philadelphia Eagles
166. Kansas City Chiefs
167. Los Angeles Rams *
168. Arizona Cardinals *
169. Dallas Cowboys *
170. Green Bay Packers *
171. Los Angeles Rams *
172. New York Giants *
173. San Francisco 49ers *
174. Las Vegas Raiders *
175. Tampa Bay Buccaneers *
176. Dallas Cowboys *
177. Los Angeles Rams *
Round 6
178. Kansas City Chiefs from Chicago Bears from Miami Dolphins
179. Houston Texans
180. Arizona Cardinals
181. Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Indianapolis Colts
182. Los Angeles Rams
183. Detroit Lions from Denver Broncos
184. New England Patriots from Las Vegas Raiders
185. Jacksonville Jaguars from New York Jets
186. Tennessee Titans from Atlanta Falcons
187. New England Patriots from Carolina Panthers
188. Houston Texans from New Orleans Saints
189. Los Angeles Rams from Tennessee Titans
190. Cleveland Browns
191. Los Angeles Rams from Green Bay Packers
192. New England Patriots
193. Washington Commanders
194. Detroit Lions
195. Denver Broncos from Pittsburgh Steelers
196. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
197. Miami Dolphins
198. Seattle Seahawks
199. Baltimore Ravens
200. Los Angeles Chargers
201. Houston Texans from Minnesota Vikings
202. Jacksonville Jaguars
203. Houston Texans from New York Giants
204. Las Vegas Raiders from Dallas Cowboys
205. Buffalo Bills
206. Cincinnati Bengals
207. New York Jets from San Francisco 49ers from Houston Texans
208. Jacksonville Jaguars from Philadelphia Eagles
209. New York Giants from Kansas City Chiefs
210. New England Patriots *
211. Minnesota Vikings *
212. Dallas Cowboys *
213. Arizona Cardinals *
214. Las Vegas Raiders *
215. Washington Commanders *
216. San Francisco 49ers *
217. Kansas City Chiefs *
Round 7
218. Chicago Bears
219. Philadelphia Eagles from Houston Texans from Minnesota Vikings
220. Las Vegas Raiders from Arizona Cardinals
221. Indianapolis Colts
222. San Francisco 49ers from Denver Broncos
223. Los Angeles Rams
224. Atlanta Falcons from Las Vegas Raiders
225. Atlanta Falcons
226. Jacksonville Jaguars from Carolina Panthers
227. New Orleans Saints
228. Tennessee Titans
229. Cleveland Browns
230. Tampa Bay Buccaneers from New York Jets
231. Las Vegas Raiders from New England Patriots
232. Green Bay Packers
233. Washington Commanders
234. Pittsburgh Steelers
235. Green Bay Packers from Detroit Lions from Los Angeles Rams
236. Indianapolis Colts from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
237. Seattle Seahawks
238. Miami Dolphins
239. Los Angeles Chargers
240. New York Giants from Baltimore Ravens
241. Pittsburgh Steelers from Minnesota Vikings from Denver Broncos
242. Green Bay Packers from Jacksonville Jaguars
243. New York Giants
244. Dallas Cowboys
245. Atlanta Falcons from Buffalo Bills
246. Cincinnati Bengals
247. San Francisco 49ers
248. Philadelphia Eagles
249. Kansas City Chiefs
250. Kansas City Chiefs *
251. Los Angeles Rams *
252. Tampa Bay Buccaneers *
253. San Francisco 49ers *
254. New York Giants *
255. San Francisco 49ers *
256. Green Bay Packers *
257. New Orleans Saints *
258. Chicago Bears *
259. Houston Texans *