Bears still have NFL’s most salary cap space after adding D.J. Moore’s $20M cap hit

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 11, 2023, 11:58 AM EST
The Bears aren’t done adding to their roster this offseason, not by a long shot.

Yesterday’s blockbuster trade that sent the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft to Carolina in exchange for two first-round picks, two second-round picks and wide receiver D.J. Moore takes a bite out of the Bears’ salary cap, but not all that big a bite relative to how much cap space the Bears had.

Moore has a $19.965 million guaranteed salary this season and a $200,000 workout bonus. That gives him a $20.165 million salary cap hit for 2023, which is the highest cap hit on the Bears’ roster.

But the Bears entered this offseason with so much salary cap space that they still have more cap space than any other team. Counting Moore’s money, the Bears now have more than $75 million in cap space for 2023, easily more than the second place Falcons, who have $63 million in cap space. The Raiders are third with $44 million and no other team is over $40 million.

If Bears General Manager Ryan Poles uses that cap space wisely and drafts well, the Bears’ roster could be loaded with talent in 2023. Moore was the first big addition of the offseason, but he won’t be the last.

  1. Really bad teams usually have tons of space. The problem is, they are years and years away from competing for a playoff spot and Poles better not blow it by trying to add too much at once with no base formed through the draft yet.

  3. I was informed that the Patriots have the best cap situation in NFL history.

  5. They’re not there yet and it remains to be seen how Poles manages free agency and the draft but years and years away?

  6. Yeah well, may want to check your facts.

    williamshatnerstoupee says:
    March 11, 2023 at 12:08 pm

    I was informed that the Patriots have the best cap situation in NFL history.

  7. touchback6 says:
    March 11, 2023 at 12:00 pm
    Really bad teams usually have tons of space.
    ___________
    You’re constantly bragging about how much cap space the Patriots have. Looks like they’re a really bad team. Your words….ready to discuss our deal?

  8. Get the OT’s fixed in FA and draft TCU WR Johnston then studs on D.

  9. There is a handful of teams (Saints, Bills, Browns, Rams) that are still in cap trouble, there is a handful of teams (Bears, Falcons, Raiders, texans, Bengals, Broncos) that have tons of space.
    The bears now have a ton of draft picks over the next 2 years, so they will have an influx of young talent. Having some guys with heavy early cap hits now to teach and train people will kick start them. I just hope they are right about Fields. Otherwise Da Bears stay mediocre for another decade

