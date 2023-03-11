Bud Grant dies at 95

Posted by Mike Florio on March 11, 2023, 12:52 PM EST
USA TODAY Sports

Hall of Fame head coach Bud Grant, who led the Vikings to four Super Bowl, has died. He was 95.

Born May 20, 1927 in Superior Wisconsin, Harry Peter Grant Jr. played in the NBA, the NFL, and the CFL. He was the oldest living NBA champion, a member of the 1950 Minneapolis Lakers.

Grant later played for the Philadelphia Eagles and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. He coached the Blue Bombers from 1957 to 1966, taking the job at the age of 29. He won four Grey Cups with the Blue Bombers.

In 1967, Grant succeeded Norm Van Brocklin as head coach of the Vikings. Grant took the Vikings to Super Bowl IV, Super Bowl VIII, Super Bowl IX, and Super Bowl XI.

He coached the team until 1983, retiring for a year and then returning after a disastrous 3-13 season under Les Steckel.

Grant, known for an always-stoic sideline demeanor, had a record of 168-108-5 in his NFL coaching career. He went 118-64-3 in the CFL. In all, he coached 466 games, winning 286 times.

Grant is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the Vikings Ring of Honor. He was the CFL coach of the year in 1965 and the NFL coach of the year in 1969.

We extend our condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and the entire Vikings organization.

17 responses to “Bud Grant dies at 95

  1. NBA Champ, played football at pro level as well. Quite the athlete. Great coach as well. One of a kind.

  3. Bud is an all timer in company with few equals. Rest in peace, Bud! Someone get started on the statue for US Bank Stadium, it would be criminal to not have one.

  8. A legend and a classy guy too. A shame those Vikes teams never got a ring. Recently, I remember him coming out for a playoff game for the coin toss, it may have been the Blair Walsh game where it was like 5 degrees out in Minny when they were playing at the Gophers stadium, and he only had a polo shirt on. Just classic.

    He always stood by BB as well with Goodell’s lies, exposing Goodell for what he is.

    RIP Bud – A NFL legend

  9. May he rest in peace. I recall seeing many games between Vikes and Cowboys. Grant vs. Landry. Two statues on the sidelines, but damn, Grant could coach.

  10. Well shoot, that was not the news I was looking for when I logged in. RIP to an icon.

  12. Legend. As old school as it got. Outdoor practices in the snow, no heaters on the sidelines, the Purple People Eaters. “Welcome to Minnesota, son.”

  15. Tough as nails. Great man and coach. And they’ve got heaters on the Heaven sidelines.

  16. This Packers fan has a lot of respect for Bud Grant, coach, community member, and person! RIP Coach.

  17. He is also in the Canadian Football Hall of Fame. A class guy. May he rest in peace.

