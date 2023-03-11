Chargers restructure Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa, create cap space in 2023

Getty Images

The Chargers are creating some salary cap space this year and pushing some salary cap hits to the future.

Both Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack restructured their contracts, creating a total of $25.99 million in cap space for the Chargers, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

Mack now has a $16.6 million cap hit and Bosa a $15.8 million cap hit for this season. Those are affordable numbers for high-quality pass rushers.

But as is always the case with contract restructurings that create short-term cap relief, next year things get dicey: Mack’s cap hit for 2024 is $38.5 million and Bosa’s is $36.6 million.