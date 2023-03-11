Chargers restructure Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa, create cap space in 2023

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 11, 2023, 11:20 AM EST
The Chargers are creating some salary cap space this year and pushing some salary cap hits to the future.

Both Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack restructured their contracts, creating a total of $25.99 million in cap space for the Chargers, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

Mack now has a $16.6 million cap hit and Bosa a $15.8 million cap hit for this season. Those are affordable numbers for high-quality pass rushers.

But as is always the case with contract restructurings that create short-term cap relief, next year things get dicey: Mack’s cap hit for 2024 is $38.5 million and Bosa’s is $36.6 million.

