Derek Carr calls signing with Saints “a dream-come-true moment for me”

Getty Images

New Saints quarterback Derek Carr said today at his introductory press conference in New Orleans that he already feels like he’s at home, even though he’s just arrived.

“This is really a dream-come-true moment for me,” Carr said.

Carr said he and Saints head coach Dennis Allen have been close since Allen was the head coach of the Raiders when they drafted Carr in 2014, and that Allen was a big part of his decision to sign in New Orleans.

“How I feel about this man, hopefully me sitting here tells you what I think about him,” Carr said of Allen. “He trusted me with the keys to an organization. . . . We’re just getting started, though. All that’s in the past.”

Carr also thanked the Raiders.

“I wouldn’t be me if I didn’t say thank you to them. I had nine great years there. A lot of great memories,” Carr said.

Now Carr hopes to create a lot of great memories in New Orleans.