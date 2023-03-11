Everyone waits for Aaron Rodgers

Posted by Mike Florio on March 11, 2023, 1:34 PM EST
New York Jets v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

Packers (for not much longer, apparently) quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to be the center of the NFL universe. And the rest of the universe is waiting for him to make up his mind.

Earlier today, Connor Hughes of SNY reported that all details regarding a potential trade from Rodgers to the Jets have been worked out — and that the only question at this point is whether Rodgers wants to play for the Jets.

The Jets have gone all in, to the point at which it’s hard to envision a viable Plan B. If the Jets sign Jimmy Garoppolo instead, it would be roughly the same as casting the role of Don Corleone not with Marlon Brando but Soupy Sales.

It’s unclear whether anyone else is in play for Rodgers. The Raiders at one point were the betting favorite, and it still makes sense, if it were to happen. Or maybe there’s some other team Rodgers would rather play for.

At some point, Rodgers might need to get his hands dirty in order to get what he wants, if he wants (for example) to be traded to an NFC team.

Regardless, the ball apparently is sitting in Rodgers’s court. Sooner or later (hopefully sooner), we’ll find out what he wants.

50 responses to “Everyone waits for Aaron Rodgers

  9. Truly think he’s waiting for confirmation the jets also trade for Hopkins or Adams. That’s on top of Cobb, tonyan, and Lazard probably coming in free agency. He’s not playing without some of his buddies

  10. As a Pats fan, I would be very happy with the Jets unloading their future to get this guy

  11. I think he will agree to join Jets when he realizes New York is further away from his family

  12. The Jets have been on this for some time now and Rogers’ has been posturing about playing somewhere else or retiring. It starts to get old after a while. Jets flew out there to California with all the major reps and Rogers still can’t decide. Like the Jets are known for having too much drama already? If I were the Jets I’d say we’ve changed our mind and go with plan B at this point even if there is no plan B.

  13. GB needs to force his hand. He doesn’t have a no trade clause and he will not retire the same year as Brady. It’s time to stop being afraid of hurting Aaron’s feelings.

  15. What does Rodgers want? Attention.

    He pulls this nonsense every year, and every year, he goes back to the Packers and either fails to make the playoffs, or he loses in the first 2 rounds. Given his age, I can’t see him getting better, and with his aversion to off-season practices, it is unlikely that he will ever sniff a Super bowl again.

  18. Maybe, just maybe, Rodgers wouldn’t be “the center of the NFL universe”, if the media would stop reporting every time he moves, or making something up when he doesn’t. Either he, or the Packers, will give us all a definitive statement soon enough.

  19. I’ll see the news a little while after it breaks. In the meantime, life goes on.

  21. If Rodgers plan is to play football this year.and the Packers do not want him:.and the Jets really want him..wouldn’t he have made his decision already..he is no longer into it MOVE ON Jets

  22. It might not be up there with Marlon Brando’s Don Corleone, but Soupy’s performance as detective Simon Kvetch should not be underestimated.

  23. Mahomes who???? Burrow whoo??? This is MY conference now and I own it. Call it the RFC from now on.

  24. Indecisiveness is a terrible thing. The dudes been off from work for three months and still doesn’t know what he wants to do. I bet grocery shopping is a bitch for him.

  25. Go already! Gutey should trade him to the Jets and force ego man to make a decision. Either retire and let 60 million on the table or play for NY. Not a tough decision at all. Sick of reading about him and his ego every day!

  27. Welp, not sure I can ever watch The Godfather again without picturing Soupy Sales as Don Coleone.

  28. HE’S NOT GOING!! He absolutely loves being the center of attention, and he’s kept his name in the limelight since before the Superbowl with all of this drama that he creates, but he has NO intention of leaving Green Bay. He’s going to call a press conference (more attention), and then thank the Jets for their interest, but he’s decided to remain in Green Bay. Bank on it!!

  29. I’m sick & tired of reading about Rodgers. I keep reading about Rodgers. Next time, I’m going to try and not open to read about Rodgers.

  30. Come on… Rodgers has always been more Soupy Sales than Brando even if Brando looked like he moved to green bay later in life.

  32. I’ll be surprised if he says a thing before the draft. He’s loving this. And you know what? So am I. No, I don’t care about Rodgers. But watching the Packers twist in the wind is great.

  33. I hope Rodgers does go to the Jets. The New York media will feast on him. The nonsense that he pulls with the Packers will not fly in New York.

  34. The Packers gave Rodgers the power to hold everyone hostage last year with that contract. What a dopey organization that can’t see forward even 1 year.

  35. Rodgers Is acting like a highschool girl who has been asked to go the Prom.
    From a guy(the Jets) that is her second choice.
    And she is stringing him along until she knows if her 1st choice(Davante) is going to sweep her off her feet.

  36. Aaron is demanding a large bowl of M&M’s with the green ones removed prior to every game. It’s the last holdup.

  38. One thing that is really hilarious is that Rodgers has created all of this hullabaloo, without saying anything at all. Kudos to you Mr. Rodgers.

  39. The Raiders just freed up more cap space and I definitely think Rodgers would prefer Vegas over NY.

  40. Jets would be better off, and with more draft picks, trading for Matt Stafford.

  42. Whether he stays or gets traded we’ll be watching the same soap opera again next year, bank on it. The parallels to the late stages of Favre’s career are amazing.

  43. Not a Jimmy G fan but since he became a starter in 2019 he’s won 68% of his games, generated a passer rating of 100.2 and gone 4-2 including going 2-0 against Rodgers. Both his playoff losses came against the eventual SB winner (KC in the SB and Rams in Conf).

    Meanwhile, in that same time period Rodgers has won 70% of his games, generated a passer rating of 104.7 and gone 2-3 in the playoffs. And cost a whole lot more and pains Royal PITA. Since their SB win he’s 7-9 in the playoffs.

    Jimmy G is also available for free. No trade assets needed to acquire him. And his cap number will be much lower.

    Both will fail you when you need them the most. But one will come at a far lower cost in doing so.

  44. Rodgers might surprise everyone and retire. He’s unpredictable. As Mark Murphy said,… “He’s a complicated fella”.
    There were reports Woody Johnson asked if Aaron will commit to 2 years,… otherwise no deal.
    Rodgers is mulling that around. There were also reports it might be a package deal. That would most likely mean LT Bakhtiari,.. and the Packers just restructured his deal. Maybe that helps the Jets salary cap,.. and the Jets need some line help. Hopefully this is settled this weekend.

  47. beachsidejames says:
    Jets flew out there to California with all the major reps and Rogers still can’t decide.
    ===============================================
    Actually,.. The Jets brass went out there because THEY are pursuing Rodgers. They wanted to find out what Rodgers wants. The delay,.. It might be all about the Jets trying to decide if this is the route they really want to go. And if the trade compensation makes sense.
    It might not be all Rodgers decision regarding a Jets trade.

  48. How shocking, Aaron Rodgers milking this for attention at this point. I hope the N.Y media eats him alive!

  49. It will be hilarious to watch the Jets have to figure out plan B if Rodgers passes on them. And don’t even get me started on the Jets’ fans. They’ll get even more obnoxious (if that’s possible).

  50. Another nonsensical attack by Florio on his “man-crush” Jimmy G. Actually Rodgers has more in common with Soupy Sales, who was once suspended for telling his kid fans to mail him the little pieces of green paper from their parent’s wallets. Rodgers has been taking the green paper from Packer fans for the last several years without offering much in return.

