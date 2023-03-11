Is the framework in place for an Aaron Rodgers trade, or not?

Posted by Mike Florio on March 11, 2023, 4:17 PM EST
New York Jets v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

The details are in place for an Aaron Rodgers trade. Unless they aren’t.

There are conflicting reports on whether the Packers and Jets have agreed to a framework for a deal. There is no conflict on the question of where things stand.

Both sides are waiting to hear what Rodgers wants to do.

It’s strange to think the Packers and Jets haven’t reached a loose, general understanding as to what it will take. It’s quite possible that they have, but that they’re being discreet for fear of making Rodgers think the cart has gotten in front of the horse.

Think of it this way. The Packers surely wouldn’t have given the Jets permission to talk to Rodgers without being satisfied that the Packers would get what they want, if Rodgers wants to become a Jet. If the Packers didn’t do that, it would count as malpractice to open the door for Rodgers to decide he wants to change teams without knowing that the new team would offer anything more than chicken salad on rye, untoasted, with a side of potato salad and a cup of tea.

For those who like a little chaos, it would be quite entertaining if Rodgers says he’s ready to go and the two teams reach an impasse. Whatever the status of their conversations, anything other than a quick and mutually agreeable resolution if/when Rodgers decides to go to New York will be the kind of disaster that will make a compelling story even more riveting.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Is the framework in place for an Aaron Rodgers trade, or not?

  1. Rodgers wants to return to Green Bay and is wincing at the premise of being Jordan Loves back-up, big payday or no big payday.

  2. No, as ive said a million times he will be under center for the Packers next year. The End

  3. Word on the street as to the hang-up: ARod wants it to be a package deal; ie, Jordan Love comes with him as backup QB.

    Presumably this means he doesn’t have to worry about ever being beaten out for the job by Mike White or the other kid.

  4. Instead of winning 2 or 3 more super bowls with multiple NFL MVP first ballot HOF QB Aaron Rodgers, the Packers brass sabotaged these last few years by wasting precious draft capital on a back up QB, instead of drafting the missing pieces that would have brought those Lombardi Trophies back home to Green Bay. I’ve never seen a more poorly run football team, and I can’t believe the media hasn’t reported on this incompetence. Who are they covering for? This is also the weakest era for sports reporting. Everyone is protecting their sources and giving good reviews to the people who provide them with inside information, instead of reporting on what’s happening.

  7. Please stop. Enough with the foreplay- Just let us know when a decision has been made and what it is.

  11. If its not done by Monday he starts to mess with the Jets offseason. Good thing he only cares about himself so this is not a real deadline for him.

  12. If you were the Jets wouldn’t you take the apprehension as a pretty loud answer and have major concerns even if he says Yes next week? I’d want him to have been fired up with a resounding Lets Go by now. That fact that silence persists would make me nervous if i was Woody J. My guess is he’ll be not going to work in the summer and banging on his drum all day at Lambeau this fall.

  13. He needs his inner circle to pat him on the back a few more times and whisper things to him like; “Green Bay fans are among the few groups of people that still remember what a liar you are. Move on.”

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.