Odell Beckham Jr. is still looking for $20 million per year

At one point during the 2022 season, a report emerged that free-agent receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. wants $20 million per year. We’re told that Beckham still has that number in mind.

It’s hard to imagine it happening, without Beckham proving that he can play at a high level. He was indeed playing at a high level in the 2021 postseason, but he suffered a torn ACL in Super Bowl LVI. He likely needs to re-establish himself before he can get what he’s looking for.

Again, it’s possible that he’ll do a deal that gets reported as being worth $20 million per year but that will be in fact a one-year, prove-it type deal. But if Beckham hopes to save face, that’s the way to do it.

It’ll be interesting to see what happens. There’s a chance he’ll be able to play at a high level. There’s less of a chance someone will make a major financial investment without knowing it.