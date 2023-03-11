Odell Beckham Jr. is still looking for $20 million per year

Posted by Mike Florio on March 11, 2023, 8:45 PM EST
New Orleans Pelicans v Phoenix Suns
Getty Images

At one point during the 2022 season, a report emerged that free-agent receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. wants $20 million per year. We’re told that Beckham still has that number in mind.

It’s hard to imagine it happening, without Beckham proving that he can play at a high level. He was indeed playing at a high level in the 2021 postseason, but he suffered a torn ACL in Super Bowl LVI. He likely needs to re-establish himself before he can get what he’s looking for.

Again, it’s possible that he’ll do a deal that gets reported as being worth $20 million per year but that will be in fact a one-year, prove-it type deal. But if Beckham hopes to save face, that’s the way to do it.

It’ll be interesting to see what happens. There’s a chance he’ll be able to play at a high level. There’s less of a chance someone will make a major financial investment without knowing it.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Odell Beckham Jr. is still looking for $20 million per year

  2. You want 20 mill???

    Okay thanks for stopping by..security could you show Mr Beckham the front door and lock the door behind him please???

  4. There is no team in the whole NFL that will pay him more than the vets minimum. Hes completely off his rocker to think he’s getting anything close to 20 million. No way.

  7. “He likely needs to re-establish himself before he can get what he’s looking for”. That’s kinda like Lamar Jackson right? Jackson’s missed 9 games since his MVP season. And that was the only season in which he cracked 3000yds passing. Everyone says he needs weapons but they seem to want these other teams who lack weapons to pony up not only the cash, but the picks that could be used to get weapons. OBJ is living in dreamland and his neighbor is Lamar.

  9. He knows what his following is on social media. Probably arguing he’d increase revenue. But for production alone, I’d pass.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.