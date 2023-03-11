Shaq Thompson will stay with Panthers on reworked deal

Getty Images

Linebacker Shaq Thompson‘s future with the Panthers was in some doubt heading into this offseason, but it appears the two sides have found a way to continue their relationship.

Thompson was entering the final year of his contract with a cap hit north of $24.46 million and that made him a candidate for release as part of the team’s preparation for free agency. The Panthers took that possibility off the table on Saturday, however.

Carolina announced Thompson will stay with the team on a reworked deal. The details of that new deal aren’t known, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports it is a two-year deal. When the full terms are known, it will almost certainly result in a lower cap number for Thompson in 2023.

Thompson has spent his entire career with the Panthers after joining the team in the first round of the 2015 draft. He started every game last year and had 135 tackles, a half-sack, and a fumble recovery.