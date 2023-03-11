Tyreek Hill enters 60-meter dash at today’s USA Track and Field event

Getty Images

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill shows how fast he is every Sunday during the football season, and now he’s ready to show his speed on the track.

Hill is entered to race the 60-meter dash at the USA Track and Field Masters Indoor Championships today in Louisville.

Although Hill has not confirmed publicly that he will run, USA Track and Field has confirmed that he is entered, and Hill has alluded to running on social media, writing recently that he “put the spikes back on.”

Hill was the Track and Field News high school athlete of the year in 2012, but he only ran track briefly in college before turning his attention to football full-time.

This won’t be the first time an NFL player has run in a track meet. Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf ran a 10.37-second 100-meter dash at the USATF Golden Games in 2021. That’s an outstanding time for someone who isn’t actually a competitive sprinter, but Metcalf finished last in a field of elite sprinters. Hill’s competition will not be at the same level as Metcalf’s was two years ago.

Hill is entered in the 25-29 age group race, which is scheduled to run at 1:12 p.m. ET.