Will Lamar Jackson hire an agent now? Probably not

Posted by Mike Florio on March 11, 2023, 7:02 PM EST
As recently explained, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson needs an agent now more than ever. So will he be hiring an agent?

The prevailing thought in league circles is that he won’t be.

For starters, although Jackson and his mother have talked to one or more agents from time to time, there’s never been a serious sense that Jackson plans to hire one of them. Some think the goal is to simply pick their brains for ideas. More importantly, there’s a belief that Jackson won’t hire an agent at this point due to the potential perception that he’d be admitting his mistake in not hiring one sooner.

And make no mistake about it — it was a mistake.

Jackson was eligible for a new contract in 2021. He instead earned $1.77 million that year. Last year, under the fifth-year option, he made $23 million. That’s $24.77 million total over the last two years.

In that same span, Bills quarterback Josh Allen (drafted in the same year in the same round as Jackson) received $66.2 million, under the contract he signed in August 2021. That’s more than $41 million that is never coming back for Lamar.

For the past two years, the challenge of Jackson representing himself came from negotiating directly with the Ravens. Now, he can negotiate with any interested team as he tries to get someone to either sign him to an offer sheet or approach the Ravens about a potential trade. That’s a far more delicate and complex process.

At some point, Lamar Jackson has to do a deal, with someone. He hasn’t been able to do one with the Ravens, a team that routinely does deals with many other players. It’s hard to think he’ll get one done with another team, or with the Ravens by the July 17 deadline.

And what did he really gain in not hiring an agent? He didn’t have to pay a one- or two- or three-percent fee. Hooray. But isn’t it now clear that 99 or 98 or 97 percent of the pie a good agent would have gotten for Lamar is a hell of a lot better than 100 percent of the one he baked on his own?

Just look at Josh Allen. Even at the maximum allowed rate of three percent, he has received $64.214 million over the last two years. Jackson has received 100 percent of $24.77 million.

Yes, he needs to hire an agent. He won’t. And that’s ultimately his business. Among the various inalienable rights as American citizens is the right to make bad business decisions. He made one by not hiring an agent in 2018, prior to the draft. He made another one in 2021, when he became eligible for a second deal. And he’s likely to triple down now, for fear of looking like he made mistakes in the past.

But he did. And it’s OK to admit that. It also doesn’t make us anti-Lamar to believe it. As I’ve said before, anyone who truly wants to see Lamar fail would simply say at this point, “Keep it going. You’re doing great.”

  3. And now, he is seen as damaged goods on top of his skill set potentially diminishing. Ravfns are already looking for hus replacement as they won’t even give him the $40+ M others are making. As a Ravens fan, he does some dazzling stuff but if he can’t stay healthy, ESPN highlights don’t matter.

  4. Look I agree with you on the agent part. But saying he is worth the same contract as Josh Allen is a stretch. One is a great quarterback, the other is a great athlete but not a “win from behind with your arm” guy. One has played through various injuries, the other missed practice because of an illness very often and missed a large chunk of the previous two seasons. Yes, Lamar would probably have more money in his pocket right now with an agent. A Josh Allen he is not though. The market will show that this year.

  5. If he hires an agent now, Jackson would be admitting that he was wrong not to have hired one in the first place. He will never admit that he was wrong. Too much pride to do that. As Marcellus Wallace once stated: “screw” pride.

  6. Lamar is failing himself into millions of dollars. I don’t think he’s sweating it.

  7. They get a ton of money. Way to much, nonetheless they work on commission. Furthermore, they are wonderful at media relations. If I were Lamar I would simply turn the ship 180 degrees, hire the very best and then say all questions will be handled by my agent.

  8. Well, I learned something new today: I thought agents got somewhere between 5 – 10 percent. The maximum is 3 percent? Then Jackson is even stupider than I thought. Shame on his family for not getting an agent involved years ago.

  9. Is it obvious to everyone looking in that he made a mistake not hiring an agent (except for Lamar and everyone yelling collusion). The Josh Allen comparison makes it blatantly obvious. However, he will never admit mit he made a mistake, or is looking for a guaranteed deal 2 years later that he should have. He will never get that 34 million back (64-24 above).

  10. If Rodgers goes to NY would the Raiders try to go for LJ? Adams would be the best receiver he has ever had …

  11. Allen did the smart thing and signed a big contract when everything was pointing up for him. Jackson should have done the same thing at the same time. He probably could have eked out a slightly bigger contract than Allen, after his MVP award.

    Instead, he’s waited and held out for the moon, and the last two seasons have only lowered his stock. While Allen has racked up playoff appearances every year and multiple playoff wins since signing his contract, Jackson has flamed out and not even finished two straight seasons.

    At this point he’s effectively asking to be paid like he’s the best QB in football when his peak was 3 seasons ago, he hasn’t won anything and he’s been passed by multiple peers. Between a contract and all the marketing deals an agent would also have cut, he’s already missed out on more money than most players will ever make.

  13. Penny wise and dollar foolish. He would be better off hiring an agent at 7-10 percent to get a better contract and not have to deal with the business side of things.

    Past that, the agent would do a much better job of reaching out and securing endorsement deals.

  14. Maybe Lamar simply doesn’t care about the money. A novel idea, given the unrepentant greed of most football players, but food for thought nonetheless.

  15. Why is it that we think, if Lamar had an agent, a deal would be worked out by now? There are a lot complexities to this, it’s a very unique situation. I really don’t see a problem. Both sides are working according to rules the NFL has in place. Eventually, it’s going to workout this way or that way. For some reason, everyone wants a nice cozy situation with everything NFL. Rodgers can’t make up his mind. So, what? As long he is working within the rules, I don’t care if he 6 months to decide. Why do you guys need rose pedals with everything? It’s just like the Super Bowl, you didn’t want the holding called because you didn’t want it to end that way. Deal with it. The referee made the right call. So sorry you didn’t have your fairytale SB ending. That’s life. Lamar and the Ravens haven’t come to a contractual agreement and that’s life too.

  16. Remember when he was elite a few years ago and now he’s washed up. A few bad seasons sure change things.

  17. I bet Lamar would hire a plumber to fix his leaky faucet. He’d probably hire an attorney if he faced a felony charge rather than reading up on the law and trusting his inner circle to navigate the legal proceedings. I imagine he’d hire a mechanic to fix his Bentley. Why? Because expertise matters. Why would he think an agent isn’t a specialized skill set that is worth paying for? Completely ridiculous. Dude, Figure it out.

  18. Yes LaMar needs an agent – and yes he’ll need to do a deal with someone, but the actuality remains Ravens have been reluctant to commit to him on a long term deal with top tier guaranteed money. An agent isn’t going to change their minds about that.

  20. How can someone who can’t be trusted to make good common sense-ical decisions be trusted to make sound decisions from the pocket when his athleticism starts to wane?

  22. Makes you wonder how much influence his mother and possibly others have on him. Especially with pushing him that he deserves a Watson style contract and not to accept anything less.

  23. Nothing wrong with you admitting making a mistake. You make mistakes and learn from them. Time to shed the ego a bit and admitting it. Still not too late.

  24. I really hope the nflpa didn’t tell him sit out end of last season. If so it really hurt this kid. Just strange everyone literally said 2-3 weeks. 6 weeks later can’t even show up to the playoff game. Just strange like someone was in his ear.

  25. Satan says:
    March 11, 2023 at 7:27 pm
    Maybe Lamar simply doesn’t care about the money. A novel idea, given the unrepentant greed of most football players, but food for thought nonetheless.
    ——————
    Except that he is insisting on a Fully Guaranteed $240,000,000 contract, so that kind of counters your idea…..

  26. Why does he need an agent? What has happened that is unexpected? Everyone knew that he was getting franchised tagged and Everyone knows that Baltimore will match any contract so it’s a waste of time tying up your cap space. That or collusion is real.

  27. nite2al,

    This is bizarre to me too that people think this since his predecessor went through the exact same thing ten years ago, and news flash, he had an agent.

  28. He’s over rated and injury prone, similar to most all running QB’s. The Ravens should let him go and save a ton of money, draft a rb that can throw it to the TE. Voila!!!

