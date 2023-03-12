Aaron Rodgers: It won’t be long before I make my decision, there’s a time limit for all this

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers has not decided what he’ll be doing for the 2023 season, but he says he’ll decide soon.

Rodgers did a brief interview with former NFL receiver Brandon Marshall on Saturday, and when Marshall asked Rodgers how long we’ll have to wait to learn his plans, Rodgers said he’s conscious of the importance of making a decision soon.

“Well, I think it won’t be long. There’s a time limit for all this,” Rodgers said.

At the moment, the most likely result appears to be a trade to the Jets. Marshall asked Rodgers about his recent meeting with Jets owner Woody Johnson, but Rodgers didn’t say much.

“It’s always interesting meeting important figures in the sport. That’s all I’m giving you. Stay tuned,” Rodgers said.

The football world will continue to stay tuned, and the Packers and Jets will continue to wait, as Rodgers makes up his mind about where and whether he’s playing this year.