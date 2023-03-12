Buccaneers receiver Russell Gage takes pay cut to stay with the team

Getty Images

Here’s the latest reminder that the big numbers we’ll be hearing about in the coming days can quickly become not what they seem.

Last year, receiver Russell Gage signed a three-year, $30 million deal to jump from Atlanta to Tampa Bay. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Gage has taken a pay cut to remain with the team.

It appears that Gage reduced a $10 million salary for 2023 to a base package of $7 million. He has the ability to make up the difference in incentives.

He continues to be signed through 2024.

Gage had only 51 catches for 426 yards and five touchdowns in 2024. He missed four games due to injury.

He’s projected to be one of the top three receivers in 2023, behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

As Stroud notes, the Bucs created $44 million in cap space on Friday, via various restructurings. They had to unload millions on paper, due in large part to the fact that quarterback Tom Brady will count for $35.1 million against the 2023 cap.