Colts re-sign Tyquan Lewis

The Colts have agreed to terms on a one-year, $2.1 million deal with defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis, Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star reports. Lewis gets $500,000 guaranteed.

Lewis was scheduled to become a free agent next week.

He is working his way back from a ruptured his left patellar tendon in an Oct. 30 game against the Commanders.

Lewis ruptured his right patellar tendon on Halloween in 2021.

Lewis had 14 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble last season.

The Colts made him a second-round pick in 2018, and he 70 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 25 quarterback hits, an interception, a forced fumble and seven pass breakups.