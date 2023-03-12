Matt Milano agrees to two-year extension with Bills

Posted by Josh Alper on March 12, 2023, 1:09 PM EDT
New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills
Linebacker Matt Milano‘s stay in Buffalo is set to run through at least the 2026 season.

The Bills announced that Milano has agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension. His contract was previously set to void after the 2024 season.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Milano’s new deal will result in $6 million in salary cap savings for the Bills this season.

Milano was a 2017 fifth-round pick and has spent his entire career with the Bills. He is coming off a season that saw him selected as a first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler for the first time in his career. Milano had 99 tackles, three interceptions, 1.5 sacks, and two fumble recoveries on the way to receiving those honors.

4 responses to “Matt Milano agrees to two-year extension with Bills

  1. I’d love to see Milano play his whole career in Buffalo. I’ve never seen him give less than 100% effort.

    With this & a few other restructures, the Bills should be able to clear enough cap to address some needs in FA. They won’t make any big splashes like last year, but hopefully they can sign a good guard and maybe a WR or safety.

  2. Smart move from both sides. Matt deserves it. His stats from last year are impressive.
    More power to you, Matt!

  4. What’s the point of the salary cap if you’re never held accountable for it? It’s not fair to the other teams that are fiscally responsible.

