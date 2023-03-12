Rams will trade Jalen Ramsey to Dolphins for Hunter Long and a third-round pick

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 12, 2023, 2:23 PM EDT
Jalen Ramsey is heading to Miami.

The Rams and Dolphins have agreed to a trade that will send Ramsey to Miami and send Hunter Long and the Dolphins’ 2023 third-round pick (No. 77 overall) to Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.

The trade cannot become official until the new league year begins on Wednesday, but both teams have agreed to do it.

Ramsey is still playing at a high level, but his massive salary cap hit and the Rams’ precarious cap situation made the Rams eager to trade him. Ramsey has a $17 million base salary for 2023. The trade will save the Rams $5.6 million in cap space this year.

Long is a 2021 third-round pick who has barely played in his first two NFL seasons.

For the Dolphins, it’s a big move that shows they’re serious about being contenders this season. For the Rams, it’s a big reminder that the team they’re fielding in 2023 will look very different from their Super Bowl-winning roster of 2021.

10 responses to “Rams will trade Jalen Ramsey to Dolphins for Hunter Long and a third-round pick

  1. Once again the Dolphins GM makes a terrible decision based on utter desperation.

  3. I’m surprised the Giants weren’t all over this offering Holmes or Robinson and a day 2 pick.

  4. Gesicki is gone and Ling was supposed to be his replacement. I lol forward to the plan they have for a new TE.

    Ramsey opposite Howard will be better than Byron Jones opposite Howard. Especially in Vic Fangio’s defense.

  7. Very interesting move by the dolphins especially off they bring in TB12. Meanwhile, the selloff/fire sale begins in LA. Aaron Donald will be traded by June 1st, if not June 2nd.

  8. After seeing the Dolphins secondary get burned a lot…every game….this will definitely help

  9. Long wasn’t a fit with this offense, he suffered from the same things Gesicki did. Good route runner and hands but not adept in the blocking scheme. Surprised it was only for a 3rd.

