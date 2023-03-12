Report: Giants close to new deal with Sterling Shepard

Posted by Charean Williams on March 12, 2023, 3:34 PM EDT
Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants
Getty Images

The Giants are expected to re-sign free agent receiver Sterling Shepard to a new deal, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

He is scheduled to become a free agent next week.

The Giants made Shepard a second-round choice in 2016, and he has played all seven NFL seasons in New York.

In 75 career games, Shepard has 362 catches for 4,038 yards and 22 touchdowns.

He has played only 10 games over the past two seasons combined, though, because of injuries. He tore his left Achilles tendon in 2021 and tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in Week 3 last season.

Shepard made 13 receptions for 154 yards and a touchdown in three games last season.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Report: Giants close to new deal with Sterling Shepard

  1. Stapleton was first on this during the season. He said the Giants would attempt to bring back their leader. How healthy Shep is remains to be seen but his leadership is worth every penny.

  3. Other than leadership after the last two injuries he is not worth resigning unless they plan to use the draft to pick up a couple of WR’s. With the 23 schedule and the same offense from 22 they will be back to being a 4 win team.

  4. Any Giants fans crying about this need to remember if this is vet minimum, Shep comes to camp continues helping young players and possibly transitions to another role within the organization without affecting the salary cap. He was carrying dead money anyway.

  5. The Giants arent winning only 4 games next year unless a total disaster takes place. C’mon. As for Shepard, he is talented and he is a leader (and VERY fragile). Im sure Mara loves him. A cheap 2 year deal wont hurt.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.