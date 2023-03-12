Report: Odell Beckham “in talks” with several teams following workout

Posted by Charean Williams on March 12, 2023, 5:12 PM EDT
Los Angeles Rams defeat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win the NFL Super Bowl LVI football game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
Getty Images

Free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had an open workout for scouts Friday in Arizona, with 12 teams attending.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media said several teams now are “in talks” with Beckham. However, it is unclear what “in talks” means since Pelissero adds that “there have been no negotiations yet.”

PFT reported last week that Beckham still is seeking $20 million per year, which he might be hard pressed to get considering he hasn’t played in more than a year.

The free agent receiver missed all of last season after tearing an anterior cruciate ligament in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13, 2022. He underwent surgery Feb. 22, 2022.

He became a free agent in March 2022 and remains eligible to sign with any team at any time but has yet to come to terms on a new deal. Beckham visited the Cowboys, Giants and Bills in December but declined to work out, and no one signed him.

The Panthers, Giants, Patriots, Rams, Cardinals, 49ers, Bills, Chiefs, Vikings, Browns, Jets and Ravens were represented at Friday’s workout.

The three-time Pro Bowler has 531 career receptions and 56 touchdowns but has not had a 1,000-yard season since 2019 and last made the Pro Bowl in 2016.

Permalink 19 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

19 responses to “Report: Odell Beckham “in talks” with several teams following workout

  2. The only way he would end up in New England would be if he accepted half of what he’s reportedly seeking with an incentive laced contract that could potentially earn him more. Outside of that there’s no way Belichick would offer ANY wide receiver $20 Million a year

  4. Yikes 20 mill and hasn’t touched a thou in 3 years but somebody’s is gonna give it to him no doubt

  5. Odell: “I want $20 million.

    Team: “That’s absolutely not going to be happening. Good talk, though.”

  6. In the follow up report: Odell said he feels “disrespected” after hearing all of the hysterical laughing, when he told the teams he wants $20M a year!

  7. Even if BB gave him $20 million he still needs a QB to get him the ball and Mac Jones is terrible…..NKeal Harry kinda terrible.

  9. Only 2 teams on that list could afford that: Panthers and Patriots because they will have QBs on rookie deals.

  10. 20 million
    Here’s your contract 1 million per TD
    100k extra for every 100 yds
    1 million signing bonus

  11. Arizona should offer him 1YR/$12M with incentives and structure the deal with a void year so they can spread the cap hit out over 2YRs. Offer $10M signing bonus, $2M cap hit keeping his hit low for this year spread the bonus over 2YRs and offer performance escalators. $3M for a 95rec/1KYD season, another for 7 or more TDS.
    Beckham would be the perfect replacement for DHOP as a bridge WR allowing them to trade DHOP n draft someone like Cedric Tillman yet while he develops they will still have a true productive X WR outside across from Hollywood Brown next year with Rondale Moore n Greg Dortch rounding out the WR corps n Zac Ertz n Trey McBride at TE ensuring Kyler Murray is surrounded by plenty of high end weaponary at WR next season.

  12. If “In talks” means teams are “laughing hysterically at ODB’s desire of 20 million” then sure…..he’s “in talks”.

  16. OBJ: I want 20 million.

    Team: If you have an amazing year we will happily pay you that. That’s why we are offering you a one year prove it deal, with a low base and a lot of incentives.

  19. Not sure who his agent is …but well played. Let the bidding begin! Lamar, time to get OBJ’s agent.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.