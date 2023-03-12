Report: Vikings have had extension talks with Kirk Cousins, nothing is imminent

Posted by Josh Alper on March 12, 2023, 4:38 PM EDT
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - New York Giants v Minnesota Vikings
During a press conference at the Scouting Combine, Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was asked about the possibility of signing quarterback Kirk Cousins to an extension this offseason.

Adofo-Mensah said that the team didn’t want to be throwing darts at the quarterback position and that the team is “always trying to be solutions-oriented and find a way that works for both people” while acknowledging that the two sides may not have the same view of what another contract would look like.

It appears that remains the case. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that there have been extension talks this offseason, but that no deal is imminent as the start of the new league year draws closer.

Cousins has $15 million of a $20 million roster bonus due this week and he’s set to count $36.25 million against the cap in 2023. An extension would cut that number down, but it looks like he may be on his way to playing out this year on an expiring deal.

4 responses to “Report: Vikings have had extension talks with Kirk Cousins, nothing is imminent

  1. Draft a QB and move on already. Cousins has proven that he can’t win games by himself, and you can’t build the team around him if you continue to pay him. It’s been like watching a dog chasing its tail the last 5 years.

  3. Never has anyone made so much money and delivered so little. This guy is a two-legged con job. A walking scam. The Nigerian Prince called him out for being too obvious. Good luck Vikes, because he wants every dollar.

