49ers, Javon Hargrave agree to deal

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 13, 2023, 1:26 PM EDT
NFL: JAN 21 NFC Divisional Playoffs - Giants at Eagles
Getty Images

The 49ers have just made a very big addition to their defensive line.

San Francisco and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave have agreed to a four-year contract, according to multiple reports. His agents told reporters that the total value of the deal is $84 million with $40 million guaranteed.

Hargrave was the highest-ranked player on our Free Agent Top 100 who did not get franchise tagged.

The 30-year-old Hargrave was originally a third-round pick of the Steelers in 2016. He spent four seasons in Pittsburgh before spending the last three in Philadelphia. Last season he started all 17 games for the Eagles and had a career-high 11 sacks.

24 responses to “49ers, Javon Hargrave agree to deal

  2. So San Francisco has $5 million of cap room according to spotrac so how the heck can they do this they trade for CMC$ last year do they just get like extra money?

  4. Great signing for the immediate future. Weakens a rival, too. We’ll see how it ages, though. I suspect the last two years are for show.

  9. Meanwhile, most other NFL GMs are rushing to pay average to good QBs 40 million a year.

  10. Too much for what will be a declining player. The Steelers and the Eagles got the best years of this player’s career.

  11. The 49ers have a bunch of players in that 10-15 m base salary range (5 to 7 guys) that can all be converted to bonus and pushed mostly to future years. They are putting Hargrave on their credit card but its the way the NFL teams manage the cap now.

  12. this is great, they have no QB, the defense has been the strength yet they got demolished in the championship and blame the fact they didn’t have a healthy QB. Last time I checked nobody was injured on the D that gave up over 30 and could’ve been 50 if the Eagles didn’t stop trying. You haven’t scored points in years. Not a good move and now you have to get rid of people to make this work. Dumb move.

  14. Hefty price tag for a very good player. I suspect we will be hearing from Jerry Jones soon criticizing their foolish, all-in approach to win a Super Bowl.

  20. Hargrave is durable and bottom-heavy which makes him hard to move. Worth every penny if you ask me.

  23. Paraag Marathe is a steely eyed mad scientist. He makes the cap do things nature didn’t intend.

  24. Still got Milton Williams, Jordan Davis, Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham up front. We’ll see about Fletcher Cox. Nakobe Dean should ready next year. Secondary is the real concern. Plus new coordinator and scheme. The offense should still put up plenty of points. They might really have to!

