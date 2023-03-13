49ers re-sign Kevin Givens

Posted by Josh Alper on March 13, 2023, 4:21 PM EDT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v San Francisco 49ers
Defensive lineman Kevin Givens won’t be leaving the 49ers this offseason.

Givens was set to be a restricted free agent this offseason, but the team announced on Monday that they have re-signed him to a one-year deal. No other terms were announced.

Givens signed with the Niners as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and he made one start in his first three years with the team. He started 11 of the team’s regular season games in 2022 and finished the year with 20 tackles and two sacks. He also made four tackles in the postseason.

The 49ers also agreed to a deal with Javon Hargrave on Monday, so Givens will have a new colleague to work with up front in 2023.

