Aaron Rodgers is officially holding the Packers and Jets hostage

Posted by Mike Florio on March 13, 2023, 12:19 PM EDT
Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

He’d never agree with this characterization, in part because Aaron Rodgers likely would never agree with anything I’d ever have to say. But with the NFL’s annual free-agency negotiating window open, this is not a subject for fair debate.

Rodgers officially is holding the Packers and Jets hostage.

He’s doing so because both teams won’t know what they can or can’t commit to potential free agents without knowing whether he will or won’t be on their rosters. And they’ll inevitably miss out on players they could have signed.

The Packers, who have their next starter ready to go, need to know what’s happening with Rodgers’s contract, from a cap standpoint. The Jets need to know which veteran quarterback they’ll be acquiring.

With each passing second, the Jets could lose out on players like Jimmy Garoppolo or Baker Mayfield. At some point, it’s fair to wonder whether the Jets force the issue, treating Rodgers’s failure to say “yes” or “no” as a firm “no.”

Rodgers may think his deadline is Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. ET. Or maybe he thinks he can take as long as he wants. Maybe he’s playing a passive-aggressive game with the Packers, in retribution for a bunch of things — including most recently the public remarks from CEO Mark Murphy making it clear that they want him to go.

Rodgers is the currently center of the NFL’s universe. He’ll stay there for as long as it takes for Rodgers to make his plans known.

Permalink 90 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

90 responses to “Aaron Rodgers is officially holding the Packers and Jets hostage

  2. This is nonsense. I am sure both teams have contingency plans in place for cases such as this ( a diva ). And if they don’t, then shame on them!

  3. what nonsense

    I’m not a Rogers fan, but he does not owe either of these teams decision today.

    They are free to move on. If they choose to wait and see what he decides, that is their decision and theirs alone.

  5. He is and always will be the anti-Brady. If leadership was like a Madden rating his would be 4 out of 100.

  6. Better for him to just stay in Green Bay one more year. Why would he want to go to NY?

  7. I love it. He has gone from my most disliked player to my favorite one! Keep it up Aaron!

  9. He can never get enough attention. God forbid he should just make up his mind. D I V A

  11. Aaron will do whatever takes to stay in the light…..while decrying how much he hates the media and it’s constant attention. Oh Aaron….all you crave is attention.

    Such a diva.

  12. Aaron is laughing his ass off at this. Not a chance he will consent going to the Jets.

  13. As always, he’s being a diva. The guy just LOVES knowing that he’s got people upset and waiting on pins and needles for him to make a decision. I guess it makes him feel powerful or something.

  15. We should stop talking about him. He wants to be THE story, so if no one talks about him he will FOR SURE find a way to get back in the news.

    Hard to understand what’s the hold up. He can’t retire, or no one will even remember he’s there at the hall of fame in 5 years when Brady is being given the golden jacket. The packers do not want him. His ego being so out of control won’t let him overlook this fact. So there is only one thing for him to do

  16. Perhaps the Jets should set a deadline. If no decision by Aaron by a certain date, deal off!

  19. I really hope that the Packers get stuck with this screwball and Jordan Love demands a trade!

  20. “I’m not going to hold (Packers) hostage with my decision for 2023.” –Aaron Rodgers
    ——————
    That should just about sum up everything you need to know about this guy.

  21. Why would the Jets wait for this diva? Not worth the drama to have this guy on your team anyways and better to let him walk into the sunset. NFL teams would be wise to retire him. Then it’s GB or nothing.

  22. Aaron Rodgers is acting like a spoiled 12 year old girl. He needs to start acting like a 39 year old college educated man.

  23. He’s loving this and that in itself just proves what an awful human being he is. I hope the Jets text him and tell him they need to know immediately or the deal is off and he can stay the Packers problem child…

  24. IMO the Jets should just walk away. Even if the trade could end up being for a day2/3 pick, it’s just not worth the emotionally needy 1 year use of Sr Drama Queen.

    The Jets, yes the Jets, actually deserve better than this!

  25. To take a line from Rogers himself RELAX. Be willing to bet he has already told the Packers and Jets of his intent. He is just waiting to see if the gig on Jeopardy is still in play.

  26. v2787 says:
    March 13, 2023 at 12:25 pm
    As always, he’s being a diva. The guy just LOVES knowing that he’s got people upset and waiting on pins and needles for him to make a decision. I guess it makes him feel powerful or something.

    42Rate This

    If you can’t feel powerful in the playoffs then go for the offseason?

  28. The Packers held the gun to their own head.

    They’ve had multiple chances to deal him. The Stafford deal, Wilson deal, whatever the 9ers offered… they’ll get less from the Jets. And that stupid contract.

    If the Packers had an owner, I can’t help but think this regime would be packing their things right now.

  29. I hope I’m allowed to disagree with you, Mr. Florio. I suspect that your daily rants about Aaron Rodgers have more to do with your desire to attract attention with a bit of dislike for Rodgers. I’m a Packer fan since the 60’s, maybe earlier. Remember Al Carmichael? I do. I lost respect for Rodgers as a man when I learned how estranged he is from his own family and for the way he lied about being “immunized.” I begin to think he thinks he’s bigger than the game. That said, he has an agent and perhaps other advisers. He’s going to do what’s best for Aaron Rodgers and he cannot be blamed for that.

  30. He is holding them hostage and loving every minute of it. But don’t blame Rodgers, everybody has to have a hobby. LOL.

  31. Awesome I love this guy!!!
    ————————–
    Yours is a small club. And I don’t think even his family or Ex’s are members.

  33. he’s doing exactly what he said he wouldn’t do. On the other hand, with his contract it’s not like the Packers were going to be spenders in free agency anyway.

  34. The media hyperbole surrounding Rodgers is astronomically outrageous, and serving to drive public opinion in an unfair way. I’m not a Packers fan, nor am I a Rodgers fan; however, no one is being held hostage. The Jets can simply walk away from the offer, while the Packers can cut Rodgers at any time. The Packers agreed to the same contract Rodgers did, and the Jets are clearly pursuing his services … there are no hostages here.

  35. Guy is taking his time as he is making a “career decision” here (quoting Trading Places there 🙂

  36. Jets: “Do you want to play for us or not?”

    Rodgers: “Gee, I don’t know…might need another darkness retreat to figure this out.”

    Jets: “See ya. We’re signing Jimmy G. in five minutes. Have a nice life.”

  37. Damn, and I thought there isn’t anything more annoying than my wife’s process of choosing a dress before I take her out to dinner night…..
    Next time the wait will be much easier, I’ll just remind myself of Aaron Rodgers.

  39. The Jets are simply stupid to consider him, even more stupid thinking he’ll agree to go there 🤣
    They deserve, what they get either way!

  40. Rodgers likes to make everyone wait, it’s payback for how long he waited at his table back when he was drafted.

  42. Can anyone honestly blame Aaron Rodgers over this, after all, it’s too damn hard to quit the Green Bay Packers.
    As one of the oldest and most prestigious franchises in the league, they’re fully prepared financially and emotionally for whatever happens in the near future.
    The Jets on the other hand….
    I know this is exasperating to the haters and one reporter in particular, but it’s all wasted energy.

    As a pragmatic individual, I realize there’s an expiration date on Aaron’s career, so I wouldn’t mind moving on to see what we really have in Jordan Love.
    But if Rodgers decides to stay, it certainly wouldn’t be the worst case of all scenarios.
    Hell, it might even be overall more valuable to wait further along until a QB gets injured (It always happens.) and an extremely desperate team comes a calling.
    In either case, this will all get resolved one way or another.
    But, by all means, rant away. 🤣

  44. If you are an MVP caliber QB in hte NFL and GREEN BAY wants you leave, you are the problem.

  46. I lost respect for Rodgers as a man when I learned how estranged he is from his own family
    —–
    Just to be clear, we have no idea what happened with his family, so how can you make a judgement on his character? There are plenty of other reasons sure, but this one I don’t get. Lots of people have toxic families, doesn’t mean AR is automatically at fault.

  48. When have the Packers ever made an early splash in free agency? This is much ado about nothing as far as him holding the Packers hostage.

  50. The Jets already lost Carr, and soon they will lose Mayfield and Garoppolo. And after all that, Rodgers will stay in Green Bay.

    The Jets need to tell Rodgers that his lack off response is considered to mean that he won’t be going to the Jets.

  51. I think Rodgers is waiting (hoping/praying) for a legitimate suitor to come along. The AFC East boasts Josh Allen/Diggs, a scrappy Miami team, and of course Bill Belichick who you can never completely count out, even if down right now.

    49’ers, Raiders, Bucs (though I don’t see how they could swing it), Titans all seem more attractive spots than the Jets.

  52. Far be it from me to defend Aaron Rodgers, but is it even remotely possible that Rodgers has told the Packers and the Jets that he will accept the trade and they’re working out a restructure of his contract or some details of the trade? If every aspect of the deal isn’t nailed down, what’s the point of announcing that the deal is going to happen?

  55. Do Douglas and Saleh even want this guy to begin with?

    Saleh and LaFleur are friends. How do you think that conversation would go?

    Seems like Woody is the one that has taking hostages in NY.

  56. How many different ways can Aaron Rodgers show the world just what an egocentric tool he really is?

  57. This Rodgers obsession Florio has is comical. Two articles on him by midday. Packers and Jets may know everything and be working out a deal right now. Rodgers doesn’t owe Florio or any of us anything. I’m renewing my season tickets regardless of what he does.

  58. pkrlvr says:
    March 13, 2023 at 12:45 pm

    Just to be clear, we have no idea what happened with his family, so how can you make a judgement on his character? There are plenty of other reasons sure, but this one I don’t get. Lots of people have toxic families, doesn’t mean AR is automatically at fault.
    _________

    Are you suggesting Aaron Rodgers has family members who are more toxic than he is? That doesn’t seem possible, but okay.

  59. For a guy who has as many Super Bowl wins as Nick Foles and Brad Johnson, he sure does have a lofty opinion of himself.

  60. I’m reading the posts for entertainment. Some are pretty creative. Some I’m surprised PFT allowed them to be published. Bottomline is,.. The Packers and Jets already know what Rodgers decision is. They just need to clean up some details and the news gets released. When ?? That’s up to the teams. I think there’s a package deal, Rodgers and ??? to the Jets for ???. Maybe some O Line help for the Jets is my guess. Maybe he’s one of Rodgers buds. I’ll patiently wait,…..

  61. Feels like there is more to this story. Maybe he’s trying to make GB allow him to go to a NFC team after all.

  62. One other spin: Rodgers found his darkness retreat so meaningful that he is sharing it with all of us. We are ALL in the dark. And at no cost! Thanks, Aaron?

  63. This whole saga is guaranteed to be repeated next off season.
    “Will he, or won’t he retire?”

  64. I dont like A Rod all that much, but wow Mr. Florio sure does hate him lol. If i was Rodgers I’d send him a fruitbasket for all the attention (and free press). &For the record, the two teams made their beds on this one and now they can sleep in them; Its in A Rod’s best interest to play this out and maybe squeeze some more out of the new jersey jets

  67. I’ve said it from day 1 he’s not going anywhere it’s all about feeding his ego. The Packers should cut him, and then not pay him. Let it drag on and on through the courts just to aggravate him. Yea sure eventually he’d get his money, but make him wait, and play it out for months

  68. He should sit in a room across from a Kenny Rogers Roasters sign for 5 days to clear his head.

  70. Rodgers mde his mind up bfore the season ended. he wants to come back to the pack. he has 58 mil reasons for not retiring. I think he is pissed the pack dont want him so he is holding out to screw the jets, the packer org, and Love. He has always bern a pay back guy.

  71. I’ll help with the article title. Aaron Rodgers is officially holding Mike Florio’s brain hostage.

  72. By the look of Rodger’s hair – I imagine it takes him just as many months to make a decision whether to take a bath or a shower.

  73. Explain to me why nobody has any interest in Lamar Jackson, yet everyone is lined up to be snubbed by Aaron Rodgers?

  74. This guy is not worth the drama. He’s a selfish, egotistical prima donna who thinks he’s above everyone else. I thought his b.s. darkness retreat was supposed to enlighten him? My guess is, he wants nothing to do with the AFC and all the QB talent he’s have to compete against. He’s just using the Jets to make GB sweat it out.

  75. Maybe he needs to go skydiving in Peru or something.

    This is what the Packers get for offering him that dumb contract last spring.

  76. The premise of this article assumes that the media has all the facts and knows everything that’s been discussed between the involved parties, in this case the Packers, the Jets, and Rodgers. That’s rarely the case. But it rarely stops the media from acting as though they do.

  79. Mike F has over the years trumpeted how the players have more power and need to flex it. Well here you go. A player is showing the power they have and how to use it. You got your wish. Happy?

  81. Packers front office created this mess with the crazy contract they gave him. No one to blame but themselves.

  82. If I am the jets I would tell him you are no longer wanted and that they are going to sign someone else. He is using the jets to try to get other teams to want him, but I don’t think any nfl really wants him.

  83. who covers Rodgers salary is what’s holding up the deal…..yes Arod drives everybody crazy & ruining his his image as the yrs and days pass by but he already told both teams he wants to continue playing & will accept a trade to NYJ. Beleive me this is much more Packers and maybe Jets too quibbling on who covers what amount of Rodgers’salary and to a lesser extent trade pkg then ARodgers commitment. it’s a $$ issue

  84. When have the Packers ever made an early splash in free agency?
    ==========

    The original splash; Reggie White

  85. It’s all about Rodgers. No wonder he’s only been to 1 Super Bowl and outside of that his postseason record his barely mediocre. Some HOF’er isn’t he?

  86. The Jets are willingly being held hostage. They can move on to other QBs if they so choose. If they don’t, that’s on them.

    As for GB, they are the ones that signed AR to this dumb contract in the first place, knowing exactly what kind of person he is.

  88. you simply cannot root for either the Jets or the Packers if he goes to either team.

  89. Diva spelled backwards is avid. The definition of avid is to have a keen interest in. Rodgers does not seem to be to avid about playing football, but he does fit the definition of a diva quite nicely.

  90. The Packers deserve every second of misery and the Jets…who cares?

    I hope Aaron drags this out all off-season and then screws over both teams.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.