Austin Ekeler requests permission to seek a trade

Could Austin Ekeler be on his way out of Los Angeles?

Though he’s been one of the Chargers most productive offensive players for the last few seasons, he might be.

Ekeler has requested permission to speak with other teams about a trade, Ekeler’s agent Cameron Weiss told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Ekeler is entering the last year of his contract and is set to make $6.25 million in base salary in 2023. Ekeler has been seeking a new contract but preliminary talks did not progress with L.A., which induced the trade request.

Entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Ekeler immediately displayed ability as a change-of-pace back behind Melvin Gordon. But in the last few seasons, he’s been the lead back and has been one of the most productive offensive players in the game.

Ekeler led the league with 20 touchdowns in 2021 and again led the league with 18 touchdowns in 2022. He caught a career-high 107 passes last year, though he tallied only 722 yards receiving. He also rushed for 915 yards, averaging 4.5 yards per carry.

The Chargers do not have to grant Ekeler’s request. But the club could do so to gauge the potential compensation it would get in exchange for the running back.