Bears add another free agent, plucking DeMarcus Walker from the Titans

Posted by Mike Florio on March 13, 2023, 10:16 PM EDT
Dallas Cowboys v Tennessee Titans
Getty Images

The Bears have plenty of cap space. And they’ve been using it.

The latest addition is defensive end DeMarcus Walker. His agency has announced that he’ll signing a two-year, $7 million deal with the Bears.

Walker, a second-round pick of the Broncos in 2017, spent four years in Denver, one in Houston, and one in Tennessee.

He had a career-high seven sacks in 2022, appearing in 17 games with six starts.

Chicago’s day-one haul includes linebacker T.J. Edwards, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, and guard Nate Davis.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.