Bears set to sign Nate Davis

Posted by Josh Alper on March 13, 2023, 4:04 PM EDT
Tennessee Titans v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

Guard Nate Davis is set to join the Bears as a free agent.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Davis agreed to a deal with the Bears on Monday. Davis, who is No. 58 on PFT’s list of this year’s top free agents, agreed to a three-year pact.

Davis played 55 games and made 54 starts for the Titans over the last four seasons. He made 12 of those starts during the 2022 season and will likely be stepping into a starting job up front for Chicago once the deal becomes official.

The Bears also agreed to a deal with linebacker T.J. Edwards on Monday and they picked up wide receiver DJ Moore in last week’s trade involving the first overall pick in the draft.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Bears set to sign Nate Davis

  1. Makes me think they plan to play Davis at his natural RG position, put Tevin Jenkins back at RT, and solve LG and C via the draft and/or 2nd-tier FA. I like that approach a lot more than overpaying for McGlinchy.

  2. The Bears are doing ALL the right things so far, at least from what I can tell.

    Sure hope that Fields works out.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.