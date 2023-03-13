Bears to sign Tremaine Edmunds

Getty Images

The Bears have made another significant move at the start of the negotiating window.

According to multiple reports, Chicago has agreed to sign linebacker Tremaine Edmunds to a four-year deal worth $72 million with $50 million guaranteed.

Edmunds was a Bills first-round pick in 2018 and spent his first five seasons with the club. He’s recorded at least 100 tackles in each of his five seasons with Buffalo, including the 2022 season despite playing just 13 games.

Edmunds was also named a Pro Bowler in 2019 and 2020.

The Edmunds deal is the latest in a string of agreements Chicago has agreed to on Monday, including T.J. Edwards and Nate Davis.

Of course, the Bears also agreed to trade the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft to the Panthers late last week.