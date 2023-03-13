Bears to sign Tremaine Edmunds

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 13, 2023, 4:11 PM EDT
New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

The Bears have made another significant move at the start of the negotiating window.

According to multiple reports, Chicago has agreed to sign linebacker Tremaine Edmunds to a four-year deal worth $72 million with $50 million guaranteed.

Edmunds was a Bills first-round pick in 2018 and spent his first five seasons with the club. He’s recorded at least 100 tackles in each of his five seasons with Buffalo, including the 2022 season despite playing just 13 games.

Edmunds was also named a Pro Bowler in 2019 and 2020.

The Edmunds deal is the latest in a string of agreements Chicago has agreed to on Monday, including T.J. Edwards and Nate Davis.

Of course, the Bears also agreed to trade the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft to the Panthers late last week.

Permalink 20 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

20 responses to “Bears to sign Tremaine Edmunds

  1. It’s insane how young he is. He should be able to get 2 big free agent deals during his career. pretty rare for a defensive player. Bears making some big moves and if Fields can make that next step, they could be sitting very pretty in the coming years.

  2. An above average linebacker who the bills fans tore down any chance they could get, he will be a great addition and got the money he deserved based on the play on the field.

  4. Fun day to be a Bears fan. Maybe will wind up being even more fun than draft weekend because these guys that Ryan Poles is bringing in have already shown they can play, and on quality teams at that.

  5. He is a physical freak, but it never translated on the field. Way too much money for a middle of the road line backer.

  6. Glad he is out of rhe AFCE !! Miami needs to go after Poyer now and a stud LB and RT.
    Take the weekend off for the draft. Don’t have any picks anyway.

  7. He’s a tremendous athlete. Fits the profile for what the Bears want on defense. Great signing.

  8. First Poles move I’m NOT exited about. The money needs to be spent elsewhere, in the trenches of both sides of the line.

  11. He was a good player for the Bills, but I wouldn’t call him an impact player. He did not have many tackles for losses, sacks, or interceptions. He got paid and the Bears overpaid.

  12. This is a significant loss for Buffalo, but we all saw it coming as a cap casualty. Looking forward to seeing who steps up/in as his replacement.

  15. Very good sideline to sideline, up there with the best in the leauge. Struggles a bit in coverage, but has the physical tools to be better. Rarely used in pressure packages, but that just may be the Leslie Frazier D …so that is an unknown for him. Loads of ball ahead for him though. Good get for the Bears

  16. I meant Bills fans torn on Edmunds, not players.
    I’m sure the players loved him

  17. The Bills chose Milano over Edmunds, and the people who have watched both of them play over the past few years know that was the right choice. Good luck in CHI, Tre.

  18. The Bears having all that cap money and high picks is kinda scary if they are used right. They could put together a really good team and pull a worst to first kinda season.

  19. It’s all about the money. I’ll miss him as a Bill. Not as much as I’d miss Milano.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.