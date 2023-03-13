Bengals re-sign Germaine Pratt

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 13, 2023, 2:59 PM EDT
AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs
Veteran linebacker Germaine Pratt will remain in Cincinnati.

Pratt and the Bengals have agreed to a new three-year, $21 million deal, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Pratt was slated to hit free agency on Wednesday and could have worked out a deal to leave the Bengals for a new team, but he will stay in town instead.

The 26-year-old Pratt arrived in Cincinnati as a third-round draft pick in 2019. Last year he started every game but one for the Bengals.

Pratt ranked No. 44 on our list of the Top 100 free agents.

