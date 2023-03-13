Bills re-sign Cam Lewis to one-year deal

March 13, 2023
The Bills have re-signed cornerback Cam Lewis to a one-year deal, the team announced Monday.

Lewis was set to become a free agent this week.

He played 13 games with one start in 2022, seeing action on 104 defensive snaps and 171 on special teams. Both were career highs for Lewis.

He made a career-high 11 special teams tackles and added another 10 on defense.

Lewis has appeared in 25 games in his four-year career with the Bills. He has totaled 23 tackles, one forced fumble, one tackle for loss and one pass defensed in his career.

Lewis joined the Bills in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Buffalo.

  1. Against the Vikings last season Lewis forgot the DB 1st Commandment: On 4th down – Just Knock The Ball Down!

