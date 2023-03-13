Bradley Bozeman returning to the Panthers

Posted by Charean Williams on March 13, 2023, 7:40 PM EDT
Detroit Lions v Carolina Panthers
Getty Images

Center Bradley Bozeman is returning to the Panthers on a three-year deal, the team announced Monday.

Will Kunkel of Fox Charlotte reports the deal is worth $18 million.

The five starting offensive lineman all are under contract through at least 2024, which is a good thing with a rookie quarterback on the way. The Panthers traded up for the No. 1 overall pick last week.

Bozeman, 28, signed a one-year deal with the Panthers a year and began last season as a backup after a preseason ankle injury. He made his first start in Week 7 and started every game the rest of the season.

He spent his first four seasons with the Ravens and started every 48 of a possible 49 games his final three seasons in Baltimore.

