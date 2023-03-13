Broncos could trade Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, or K.J. Hamler

Posted by Mike Florio on March 13, 2023, 1:07 PM EDT
Dallas Cowboys v Denver Broncos
With new coach Sean Payton taking over in Denver, an established receiver could be taking off.

Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports that the Broncos have had trade talks with other teams regarding receiver Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and K.J. Hamler.

Per the report, the Broncos have high expectations as to any trade offers.

Jeudy is entering the fourth year of his rookie first-round deal. Hamler is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Sutton has three years left on his second contract; trading him before June 1 would result in a dead-money charge of $11.475 million.

The question for Payton becomes whether he believes the players will fit his system and approach, and whether players with whom he has experience would make for a better fit as he implements and adapts his offense for quarterback Russell Wilson.

  2. Payton’s system with Brees required a QB who can make quick reads and throws. When he was on, Brees was like a machine, letting fly so quickly that it was almost impossible to sack him. Wilson’s skill set involved scrambling in the backfield to buy time for WRs to get open. Adjustment will have to be made.

  3. High expectations on Jeudy or Sutton is fine as long as he doesn’t expect a 1st round pick.

    But Hamler? Good luck getting anything more than a 5. 12 catches the last 2 years and multiple injuries? 42 catches in 3 years? He’s not getting you much in return.

  5. I have to wonder how low they’ll go to move on from them. I also have to wonder if he’s lost his D mind to want to move on from them!

