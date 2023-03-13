Browns restructure Deshaun Watson’s contract

Posted by Josh Alper on March 13, 2023, 9:18 AM EDT
The Browns acquired quarterback Deshaun Watson around this time last year and gave him a contract that they’ve restructured ahead of the start of the new league year.

According to multiple reports, the Browns have converted the bulk of Watson’s $46 million base salary to a signing bonus. The move creates nearly $36 million in cap space for the team.

As noted on PFT last month, the Browns were able to make that conversion without any negotiation with Watson. Any move to add voidable years to the end of the contract to spread the cap hit out over more years could only happen with Watson’s agreement. The amount of cap space gained indicates that they did add such a year to the pact.

The Browns have now moved under the cap ahead of the start of the league year on Wednesday.

  2. All as I know is they better win and that’s far from the sure thing some of my fellow Browns fans think. They went all in on win now football with the Watson trade, now kicking the can for that massive future cap hit. Traded all those picks and ate that deal and the hate that rightfully came with it. Had a rusty QB for 6 games last year. Now look at all the Qbs available this offseason, makes the Watson deal look even worse.

