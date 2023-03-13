Chargers propose playoff seeding change that could let wild card teams host division champs

March 13, 2023
Under current NFL rules, division winners will always host wild card teams in the playoffs. Under a proposed rule change by the Chargers, that would not necessarily be the case.

The Chargers have proposed a change to the NFL bylaws that would seed wild card teams higher than division winners in the playoffs if the division winner had a losing record and the wild card team had at least four more wins than the division winner.

That would have come into play last year, when the 8-9 Buccaneers won the NFC South and got the 4 seed, while the 12-5 Cowboys were a wild card team and got the 5 seed. When the two teams met in the playoffs, it was at Tampa Bay. Under the Chargers’ proposal, the Cowboys would have been the 4 seed, the Buccaneers the 5 seed, and the playoff game would have been in Dallas.

The Chargers themselves lost on the road in the playoffs to a team that had a better record than them, although that situation wouldn’t change under the Chargers’ new proposal. Last year the 10-7 wild card Chargers played on the road at the 9-8 division champion Jaguars, and that would still be the case in the future if this proposal is adopted. Still, it’s easy to see why the Chargers think this proposal could benefit them in future years: As long as the Chiefs have Patrick Mahomes, the AFC West is going to be a tough division to win, and the Chargers may find themselves a wild card team a lot in the years ahead.

All 32 NFL teams will consider the Chargers’ proposal, and they will need 24 teams to vote in favor of it for the rule to change.

  3. Makes sense the Chargers would push for this with the Chiefs in their division. That said, I like this proposal. Enough with teams with a losing records getting rewarded with a home game.

  4. That’s rich. 90 percent of the Chargers home games are seated by visiting team’s fans.

  5. I would make it simpler than that. Teams with losing records can’t host playoff games. Period.

  6. The Chargers have accepted they’ll never win the division as long as Mahomes is in Kansas City.

  7. The Chargers also proposed a rule that if a team is up by 27 then the game ends.

  10. This is such a Chargers thing to push for. Striving for 2nd for years to come

  11. Chargers were 2-4 in their division last year maybe just do better if you don’t like going on the road and losing to a 9 win team. This rule is awful I’m done watching if it passes which I think eventually down the road it will.

  12. How about play off seeding based on wins and loses period. That division wasn’t good enough this year so none of them get in .

  13. Just eliminate wild card teams altogether and they will never have this problem again!

  15. Playoff teams should be seeded by their season record, regardless of division. Good teams have been screwed over by the current system. Leet the best teams compete in the playoffs.

  17. If you’re gonna start doing all kinds of mixing and matching, then just get rid of divisions & rack ’em and stack em. You should get some sort of advantage, if you win your division, if you’re going to have divisions. Nobody guessed the NFC East would be the best NFC division last year. It can change every year. Otherwise, just leave it alone.

  19. Totally disagree. You should be rewarded for winning the division. If you aren’t the best team in your division, you deserve to travel.

  20. This is the Chargers’ best hope to get a home playoff game, since they know they’ll never win the division as song as Mahomes is in KC.

