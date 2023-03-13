Chris Lindstrom agrees to five-year extension with Falcons

Posted by Josh Alper on March 13, 2023, 11:48 AM EDT
One of the top guards in the league will be sticking around Atlanta for a while.

According to multiple reports, Chris Lindstrom has agreed to an extension with the Falcons. It is reportedly a five-year, $105 million deal.

Lindstrom was not set to become a free agent this week as the Falcons exercised their fifth year option on the 2019 first-round pick’s contract. They also picked up right tackle Kaleb McGary in that draft, but did not exercise his option and he is currently set to hit the open market.

Lindstrom was a second-team All-Pro last season and his work at right guard also led to a Pro Bowl selection. After missing 11 games as a rookie, Lindstrom has started every game over the last three seasons and he’s set to make many more starts for the Falcons in the years to come.

UPDATE 11:57 a.m. ET: The Falcons have announced the agreement.

