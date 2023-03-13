Commanders claim Cam Dantzler off waivers

Posted by Josh Alper on March 13, 2023, 5:08 PM EDT
The Commanders have struck a couple of deals with free agent offensive linemen on Monday, but that’s not the only avenue they’re using to bolster their roster.

The team announced that they have claimed cornerback Cam Dantzler off of waivers. The Vikings waived Dantzler last Friday.

Dantzler was a 2020 third-round pick of the Vikings and he played 35 games over his first three seasons. Dantzler started 26 of those games and has 149 tackles, three interceptions, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries during his time in Minnesota.

The Commanders also agreed to terms on a new contract with impending free agent cornerback Danny Johnson on Monday. Kendall Fuller, Benjamin St-Juste, Tariq Castro-Fields, Rachad Wildgoose, Christian Holmes, and DaMarcus Fields are also on hand at cornerback.

