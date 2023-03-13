Danny Johnson agrees to new deal with Commanders

Posted by Josh Alper on March 13, 2023, 1:24 PM EDT
Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders
The Commanders are hanging onto cornerback Danny Johnson.

John Keim of ESPN.com reports that Johnson has agreed to a new deal in Washington. It’s a two-year contract for the five-year veteran.

Johnson signed with the Commanders as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He’s appeared in 53 games and made eight starts during his time with the NFC East club.

Johnson has 79 tackles, an interception, a sack, and nine passes defensed over the course of his career.

The Commanders released Bobby McCain last month and they do not have any other defensive backs set for free agency this year.

1 responses to “Danny Johnson agrees to new deal with Commanders

  1. Championship.

    No seriously, the Commanders are actually making some good depth signing by retaining guys like Hudson and Danny Johnson.

    Despite all the jokes, this current Commanders FO is starting to do a better job rewarding the existing guys on the squad.

    Next up, they need to focus on Kam Curl and Cole Holcomb. These are the signings that need to take place, not one of the high priced QBs…

