Danny Johnson agrees to new deal with Commanders

The Commanders are hanging onto cornerback Danny Johnson.

John Keim of ESPN.com reports that Johnson has agreed to a new deal in Washington. It’s a two-year contract for the five-year veteran.

Johnson signed with the Commanders as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He’s appeared in 53 games and made eight starts during his time with the NFC East club.

Johnson has 79 tackles, an interception, a sack, and nine passes defensed over the course of his career.

The Commanders released Bobby McCain last month and they do not have any other defensive backs set for free agency this year.