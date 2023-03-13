Dolphins are expected to make Tua Tagovailoa fifth-year option official on Monday

Posted by Mike Florio on March 13, 2023, 1:23 PM EDT
On Friday, word emerged that the Dolphins will exercise the fifth-year option on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. It’s expected that the option officially will be exercised on Monday.

Tua will make $4.7 million in 2023, with his fifth-year option salary of $23.17 million fully guaranteed upon execution.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the team privately indicated to Tua an intention to exercise the option several weeks ago.

Doing it now throws water on any talk regarding an effort to acquire starting quarterbacks like Tom Brady or Lamar Jackson. The Dolphins nevertheless need a capable backup to Tua, given his concussion issues from 2022.

They need someone on whom they can count to step in and stay healthy on a moment’s notice.

Ideally, the Dolphins won’t need to rely on a backup in 2023. If Tua stays healthy, the sky is the limit for him and the Dolphins, especially with the acquisition of cornerback Jalen Ramsey and a burgeoning “eff them picks,” all-in vibe.

4 responses to “Dolphins are expected to make Tua Tagovailoa fifth-year option official on Monday

  1. I like Tua. I hope he can stay healthy. It will be hard for him. It seems his head is made of Tiffany glass.

  4. Tua needs to take a year off.

    Concussion expert Dr. Mark Allen says “You will always be more susceptible to another concussion than someone who hasn’t had one, particularly during the first year after your concussion. It takes less force to sustain a repeat concussion within a year of the previous concussion and it’s likely to take more time to resolve.”

    Tua will have had two serious concussions within the recommended one-year period. He shouldn’t have had another concussion within three months of the first. The effects are cumulative. Now, Tua will supposedly play within 9 months and 15 days of the second concussion and less than one year of both concussions. Tua is not getting good medical advice.

