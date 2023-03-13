Dolphins are expected to make Tua Tagovailoa fifth-year option official on Monday

Getty Images

On Friday, word emerged that the Dolphins will exercise the fifth-year option on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. It’s expected that the option officially will be exercised on Monday.

Tua will make $4.7 million in 2023, with his fifth-year option salary of $23.17 million fully guaranteed upon execution.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the team privately indicated to Tua an intention to exercise the option several weeks ago.

Doing it now throws water on any talk regarding an effort to acquire starting quarterbacks like Tom Brady or Lamar Jackson. The Dolphins nevertheless need a capable backup to Tua, given his concussion issues from 2022.

They need someone on whom they can count to step in and stay healthy on a moment’s notice.

Ideally, the Dolphins won’t need to rely on a backup in 2023. If Tua stays healthy, the sky is the limit for him and the Dolphins, especially with the acquisition of cornerback Jalen Ramsey and a burgeoning “eff them picks,” all-in vibe.