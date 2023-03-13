Eagles formally propose latest overhaul of jersey numbers, including No. 0

Posted by Mike Florio on March 13, 2023, 8:32 PM EDT
NFL: FEB 15 Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII Victory Parade
Getty Images

Two years ago, the NFL dramatically changed the range of numbers available to skill-position players. Now, the Eagles want to take it even farther.

The league has announced that the Eagles have proposed making No. 0 for all players except offensive and defensive linemen.

The proposal also would expand the range of potential numbers for kickers and punters from 1-19 to 0-49 and 90-99.

So why not double zero? Former players who wore the iconic “OO” include center Jim Otto and receiver Ken Burrough.

And, as I’ve previously mentioned on PFT Live, I once had a generic green “00” jersey from Sears. I was very proud of it. I wore it to school once, on a day when uniforms weren’t required. Then someone said, “What’s that, your IQ?”

And I never wore it again.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Eagles formally propose latest overhaul of jersey numbers, including No. 0

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.