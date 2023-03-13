Eagles re-sign Brett Toth, four days after cutting him

Getty Images

Brett Toth wasn’t gone from the Eagles for long.

Toth, an offensive lineman the Eagles cut four days ago, re-signed today, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

It’s likely that the Eagles wanted Toth to take a pay cut but cut him to give him the opportunity to see if another team would offer him something better. When no other team offered him anything, the Eagles brought him back at a lower salary than he would have had on his previous contract.

Toth suffered a torn ACL in the final game of the 2021 season and missed all of 2022, but he should be good to go for the 2023 season.

The 26-year-old Toth played his college football at Army, signed with the Eagles as an undrafted rookie in 2019, and has played in a total of 17 games in his career, with one start.