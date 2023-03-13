Eric Kendricks says he’s joining the Chargers

Getty Images

Cut last week by the Vikings, linebacker Eric Kendricks already has a new home.

He posted on social media that he’ll be joining the L.A. Chargers.

Kendricks, a second-round pick of the Vikings in 2015, played college football at UCLA. He’s a native of Clovis, California, and he played high-school football in Fresno.

He was a first-team All-Pro in 2019. The Vikings made the decision to move on from Kendricks after eight years with the team.

Kendricks will return to Minnesota at some point during the 2023 season, under the schedule rotation. He’ll also get another trip to Lambeau Field; the Chargers will play at Green Bay, too.